Countdown to ‘AGT’ live shows: Now YOU can predict who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15

The 44 live acts will be divided across four quarter-finals rounds. The first group of 11 acts will perform Tuesday, August 11 with the results being announced Wednesday, August 12. Per NBC, five of the following 11 acts will make it through to the semifinals based on America’s votes, with one more advancing thanks to the live “Dunkin’ Save.” Here is the list:

Archie Williams

Age: 59

Talent: Singing

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bello and Annaliese Nock

Ages: 50, 23

Talent: Daredevil Duo

Hometown: TBA

Divas and Drummers of Compton

Ages: 3-20

Talent: Dance & Percussion Group

Hometown: Los Angeles

Double Dragon

Ages: 32

Talent: Singing Duo

Hometown: San Francisco

Feng E

Age: 12

Talent: Ukulelist

Hometown: TBA

FrenchieBabyy

Age: 25

Talent: Contortionist Dancer

Hometown: TBA

Michael Yo

Age: 45

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Houston

Pork Chop Revue

Ages: 9-68

Talent: Pig Tricks Act

Hometown: TBA

Roberta Battaglia — Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

Age:10

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Shaquira McGrath

Age: 26

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Simon and Maria

Ages: 12-10

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: Colombia

