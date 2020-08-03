Countdown to ‘AGT’ live shows: Now YOU can predict who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15

We’re inching closer and closer to the live shows of “America’s Got Talent” Season 15, which are slated to debut Tuesday, August 11 on NBC. Now that we know the identities of the 44 acts who made it through the auditions and Judge Cuts rounds, it’s time to make your predictions at Gold Derby. Who will win “AGT” 2020? Which acts will advance to the next round? Jump into our predictions center right now and give us your first picks to prove whether YOU can spot talent as well as Simon Cowell.
Last season our user Kdrewk topped 450 others on the overall Season 14 leaderboard to win our “AGT” contest. This user predicted all 63 questions throughout the season with leading 78.38% accuracy and a 10,694 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were Michael Powers at 78.08%, Ryan Lapierre at 76.14%, actuallyliv at 75.35% and Itsasecret1 at 72.27%.
The 44 live acts will be divided across four quarter-finals rounds. The first group of 11 acts will perform Tuesday, August 11 with the results being announced Wednesday, August 12. Per NBC, five of the following 11 acts will make it through to the semifinals based on America’s votes, with one more advancing thanks to the live “Dunkin’ Save.” Here is the list:
Archie Williams
Age: 59
Talent: Singing
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bello and Annaliese Nock
Ages: 50, 23
Talent: Daredevil Duo
Hometown: TBA
Divas and Drummers of Compton
Ages: 3-20
Talent: Dance & Percussion Group
Hometown: Los Angeles
Double Dragon
Ages: 32
Talent: Singing Duo
Hometown: San Francisco
Feng E
Age: 12
Talent: Ukulelist
Hometown: TBA
FrenchieBabyy
Age: 25
Talent: Contortionist Dancer
Hometown: TBA
Michael Yo
Age: 45
Talent: Stand-up Comedian
Hometown: Houston
Pork Chop Revue
Ages: 9-68
Talent: Pig Tricks Act
Hometown: TBA
Roberta Battaglia — Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer
Age:10
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Shaquira McGrath
Age: 26
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia
Simon and Maria
Ages: 12-10
Talent: Salsa Duo
Hometown: Colombia
