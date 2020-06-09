‘AGT’ sneak peek video: Resound could become first singing group to win ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

The “America’s Got Talent” winners list is full of solo singers. In fact, there are seven so far throughout the show’s 15-year run: Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14). However, a singing group has never prevailed … until now? Ahead of Tuesday’s third episode, NBC has released a sneak peek video of Resound, a humble singing trio from Richmond, Virginia (watch above). Do they have what it takes to make “AGT” history?

Joseph, Mariah and Jessica make up the group that’s so passionate about singing they’ve all quit their jobs. “This is a moment that can change our careers and change our lives,” Joseph declared backstage moments before their big audition. Mariah added that their career feels like a “roller-coaster” and they’re right at “the top of that first drop.”

After the trio stepped out on stage, they spoke briefly with judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. They confessed the nervousness they all felt about hitting “every note” correctly. Heidi then pointed to the red buzzer and proclaimed, “You don’t want to hear that note!” Should Resound win the $1 million prize, the group is hoping to use their gifts to spread “love, hope and joy” to the rest of the world.

Resound picked Jackie DeShannon‘s “What the World Needs Now Is Love” as their audition song, a perfect choice as it showcased their overall message as well as their powerful vocals. Joseph started out the performance with a soulful solo, with Mariah and Jessica soon coming in as well. Simon praised the “nice arrangement” of the well-known song, so it wasn’t a surprise to see him jump to his feet at the conclusion of the performance.

Find out whether Resound makes it to the next round of “America’s Got Talent” when Season 15 continues airing Tuesday, June 9 on NBC. So far there have been two Golden Buzzers for this 2020 cycle: Voices of Our City Choir from Terry Crews and Roberta Battaglia from Sofia.

