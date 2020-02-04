‘AGT: The Champions’: Is Alexa Lauenburger the best dog act in ‘America’s Got Talent’ history? [POLL]

After Alexa Lauenburger‘s semi-final performance Monday night on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Simon Cowell turned to the other judges and told them that “this is the best dog act I’ve seen by a mile.” It’s a proclamation Howie Mandel made after her first performance this season, but with Simon joining him this week it begs the question — is Alexa’s act the best dog act in “AGT” series history? Vote in our poll below.

Alexa’s trip to the States is the next step in a storied history of successful “Got Talent” campaigns. Prior to “AGT,” Alexa competed on season 11 of “Germany’s Got Talent” and won and then was named a finalist on the first season of “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Compared to former dog acts on “AGT: The Champions,” she’s already outlasted Christian Stoinev & Percy from this season and in making the top 10 surpasses Ashleigh and Sully and Sara and Hero who competed last season.

In regular “AGT” seasons, Sara and Hero (season 12) and Christian Stoinev (season 9) were two of the few dog acts that made it as far as the finals. Making the semi-finals, we have season 14’s Lukas and Falco,season 12 Pompeyo Family Dogs, season 7’s Todd Oliver, and season 4’s Tony Hoard and Rory and season 1’s J.R. Johns and His Best Friends. Meanwhile Kelsey and Bailey (season 8), Gabe Rocks (season 6), Pup (season 5), and Pam Martin’s Top Dogs (season 4) only made it as far as the quarter-finals.

But no dog act stands taller than Olate Dogs who in season 7 were named the champions. Olate Dogs have yet to compete on “AGT: The Champions,” but if they did would they perform better than Alexa? Or do you think one of the other dog acts is better than both of them? Vote in our poll “Who Is the Best Dog Act in AGT History?” below!

