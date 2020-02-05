63% of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ viewers vote for Angelina Jordan to win season 2

If “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” viewers got to vote for the winner, their clear choice would be Angelina Jordan. In a recent survey, a whopping 63% of the home audience wanted this teenage singer to win season 2 of “AGT: The Champions.” She competes against nine other acts in the pre-taped final that airs on February 10.

Angelina, who just turned 14, won “Norway’s Got Talent” in 2014 at age eight. At her audition for “Champions,” she got the coveted Golden Buzzer from returning judge Heidi Klum. This sent her straight through to the final.

The three other Golden Buzzer acts, all of whom are dance groups, are at the far back of the pack and way behind Angelina: V.Unbeatable, who were singled out by Howie Mandel, sit at 4% while Simon Cowell’s choice Boogie Storm and newcomer Alesha Dixon‘s pick, Silhouettes, are each at just 1%.

