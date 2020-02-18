‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ finale recap: Who won season 2? [LIVE UPDATING BLOG]

After just seven episodes, the “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” ends with the results finale on February 17 that will see the season 2 winner crowned. Over the course of five audition episodes, 40 acts from around the world performed, vying for one of 10 places in the final, which aired on Feb. 10.

There were three ways to make the Top 10: be the Golden Buzzer pick of one of the four judges; win the most votes in each episode from the superfans and studio audiences at the tapings last fall; or be saved by the judges.

Three of the judges were gave their Golden Buzzers to dance groups: Simon Cowell picked Boogie Storm, Alesha Dixon went with Silhouettes and Howie Mandel was bowled over by V.Unbeatable. The fourth, Heidi Klum, singled out singer Angelina Jordan. Unlike season 1, host Terry Crews was denied a chance to put an act straight through to the final.

Another four of the finalists won the popular vote: acrobats Duo Transcend (in episode 1); singer Marcelito Pomoy (in episode 2); violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (in episode 3); and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar (in episode 4). The remaining two were saved by the judges: singer Hans (in episode 1); and Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act (in episode 3).

8:01 p.m. – Tonight’s jam-packed finale opened with a super glam performance of “Rock N’ Roll All Nite” from rock gods Kiss in support of their final tour ever “End of the Road Tour.” The funny thing is, that seeing them in the context of this show with their iconic face makeup I feel like they would have fit in perfectly well as an “AGT” act!

8:07 p.m. – I always love the performance night recaps they do on the show because they add in some of the reactions the judges give during the performances that we miss on the original cut. This time we got to see Heidi blame Simon for Duo Transcend doing their entire performance blindfolded because of his challenge for them to up their game. We also got to see a supercut of Howie in ultra stan mode over V.Unbeatable and more of Simon complaining about the performances by Hans and The Silhouettes.

8:16 p.m. – The next performance began with an introduction by Hans and then Marcelito Pomoy switching between his two voices to “We Are the Champions” while a parade of Boogie Storm troopers marched in from the audience along with Duo Transcend turned some tricks above the stage. Shortly after Sandou Trio Russian Bar showed some tricks of their own just below the stage.

8:21 p.m. – To honor the newest judge Alesha, the other judges took part in a round of true or false questions to see how much they learned about her. One thing none of them realized is that she’s climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and Heidi and Terry were wrong that she also was voted sexiest legs in Britain a few years ago.

8:29 p.m. – In a skit featuring JJ Pantano we saw Heidi tell him her best joke–it was about constipation. JJ also took jabs at Simon, Howie and Terry to their faces and faced off with Alesha in a staring contest.

8:33 p.m. – We were also treated to a special encore performance by V.Unbeatable featuring a drum set by Travis Barker of Blink-182. I still can’t get over how precise and in synch these guys are in their movements. Incredible.

8:41 p.m. – In a supercut about Heidi’s history on the show we saw how often she is willing to go on stage and be the guinea pig for an act, how often she tries to sing and my favorite… her hand binoculars that she claims helps her see the performances better! (She says it blocks off the overhead lights).

8:43 p.m. – Last year’s “Champions” semifinalist sand artist Kseniya Simonova was back this year for a special performance with Angelina Jordan and Tyler Butler-Figueroa that was the absolute perfect marriage of all three of their talents. Gorgeous!

8:51 p.m. – “AGT” alum violinist Lindsey Stirling also returned to perform with the shadow dancing group Silhouettes for another perfect pairing between unique talents. Once again Silhouettes told the story of war heroes, but also worked in violin playing in order to tie back to Lindsey’s talent.

9:01 p.m. – Last year’s “Champions” champion Shin Lim came back as well for one of his legendary up close card tricks featuring fellow alum magician Colin Cloud. It was really great seeing Shin and Colin work together to create one illusion in unison since they’re both two of the series greatest stage performers.

9:13 p.m. – Next, the winner of “AGT” season 14 Kodi Lee made his first return to the stage for another performance. Prior to him coming out we got to see a really lovely package with Simon and Kodi’s mother discussing the importance of the win in Kodi’s life and the decisions they made to step into the limelight through the show. Tonight he sang the Harry Styles hit “Sign of the Times,” slowing it down into a gorgeous piano ballad.

9:20 p.m. – Before we learned any of the results, we got to see a clip where each of the finalists were shown a clip of their original audition on the show. As you can imagine it was an emotional moment for each of them, seeing how far they’ve come due in large part to the show.

9:27 p.m. – In the first set of results, Terry announced the top 5 by pairing up two acts at a time. Between Boogie Storm and Duo Transcend, the top 5 act was Duo Transcend!

9:30 p.m. – Next Terry brought forward Hans and V.Unbeatable. The two acts couldn’t be more different, and the superfans decided that V.Unbeatable belongs in the top 5!

9:37 p.m. – Between Alexa Lauenburger and Tyler Butler-Figueroa, the top 5 act was Tyler Butler-Figueroa!

9:38 p.m. – Then Terry pit singers Marcelito Pomoy and Angelina Jordan against each other. The one that moved on as a member of the top 5 was Marcelito Pomoy!

9:39 p.m. – And so it was down to Silhouettes and Sandou Trio Russian Bar for the final spot in the top 5. The superfans gave that last spot to Sandou Trio Russian Bar!

9:45 p.m. – After the commercial break Terry brought the top 5 acts back to the stage to begin the final results reveal of the season. Finishing in 5th place was Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Still it was a huge turn-around for them from their last time on the show, so this is a huge moment for them regardless.