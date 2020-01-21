‘AGT: The Champions’: Howie Mandel gets revenge on Simon Cowell by pressing Golden Buzzer for V.Unbeatable [WATCH]

Last week on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Simon Cowell broke the rules by stealing Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer and pressing it for “Star Wars” dancers Boogie Storm. This week the power was rightly back in Howie’s hands, and he used it to reward one of America’s favorite acts from “AGT” Season 14, V.Unbeatable. “This is the moment you have been waiting for,” Howie told the Indian dance crew as he walked around to the front of the judges’ table and sat down on the button. Watch the Golden Buzzer video above.

“When we flew back home to India everyone was like, ‘Don’t be sad, you are the pride of our country,'” V.Unbeatable stated prior to the start of their act. “Even though we didn’t win our life has changed because we got so many shows in India and in the U.S. also. We are here to finish what we started and we want to win more than anything.” After their stint on “AGT” last summer, the dance crew performed in Las Vegas at the Paris Hotel alongside winner Kodi Lee.

As usual, their latest performance was filled with amazing dancing, kicking, throwing and in-the-air stunt work that caused all four judges to give them a standing ovation. Alesha Dixon thanked the boys for bringing such a “beautiful, positive energy” to the reality TV show. Heidi Klum raved she “loved” their “living kaleidoscope” of an act. Simon Cowell remarked how V.Unbeatable is going to “live forever.”

When it was finally Howie’s turn to speak, the audience started shouting for him to press the Golden Buzzer. “I love you and I love what you do and I love what it means to you,” he proclaimed. “When you didn’t win ‘AGT,’ the disappointment you had, we felt like a knife going into our heart. But disappointment only lasts a moment. This is a moment. This is the moment you have been waiting for. Just sit there and think about this moment.”

Howie physically sat down on the Golden Buzzer, showering the guys with confetti and sending them straight to the finals. The other two finalists so far are Angelina Jordan (Heidi’s Golden Buzzer) and Boogie Storm (Simon’s Golden Buzzer). Will V.Unbeatable go on to win “AGT: The Champions” next month? Sound off down in the comments section.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions