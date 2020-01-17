‘AGT: The Champions’ interview: Boogie Storm silent on Simon Cowell’s controversial Golden Buzzer [WATCH]

In NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” new interview with Boogie Storm (aka the “Star Wars” Storm Trooper dancers), they were given the chance to talk about Simon Cowell‘s controversial Golden Buzzer from the second episode. Unfortunately, since they’re a silent act who only communicates through dance, Boogie Storm had nothing to say about the now-viral reality TV moment. Watch their “interview” above.

In case you missed it, Simon broke the show’s rules in the January 13 episode when he pressed the Golden Buzzer for the dance group, as it was actually Howie Mandel‘s turn at the helm. Unlike a normal season of “America’s Got Talent” where the judges (plus host Terry Crews) can press their Golden Buzzers in any order, “AGT: The Champions” has strict rules in place that determine who gets control of the button on which days.

A whopping 80% of “AGT” fans thought Simon acted inappropriately by “robbing” Howie of the Golden Buzzer, with the remaining 20% saying Simon did the right thing. How do YOU feel about Simon’s actions of advancing Boogie Storm to the finals? Sound off down in the comments section.

When the NBC interviewer asked Boogie Storm how it felt to get the Golden Buzzer from Simon, they proceeded to dance in excitement. One Storm Trooper did the floss while another twerked in the corner. Of course, this was nothing new for the “Star Wars” tribute dancers, as they also received Simon’s Golden Buzzer back in “Britain’s Got Talent” Season 10.

Boogie Storm will next be seen in the finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2 along with Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer, child singer Angelina Jordan. They will soon be joined by the Golden Buzzer acts from Howie, Terry and Alesha Dixon, as well as whichever acts get voted through by the superfans from the semi-finals.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions