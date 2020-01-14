‘AGT: The Champions’ judges buzz Ben Blaque off the stage before he nearly kills himself with crossbows [WATCH]

One of the most heart-stopping reality TV moments in recent memory occurred during the second episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2, when danger act Ben Blaque nearly killed himself on the stage. The crossbow performer from “AGT” Season 7 and “BGT” Season 10 set out to complete a trick that previously failed, but unfortunately it didn’t go according to plan this time, either. In fact, all four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon (via Howie) — pressed their red X’s and buzzed him off the stage before he killed himself in front of a live studio audience.

Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. First he asked Alesha to assist him with the act, instructing her to pull back four of the five levers at random which would shoot four crossbows directly at him. Simon interjected, “What happens if she pushes the wrong one in the wrong order? Do you get shot in the heart?” Ben coolly responded, “Uh, yeah. But I believe in her and we’re not afraid of anything.”

Even though Ben’s words sounded calm, his voice was quivering like a leaf. Ben tasked host Terry Crews with locking his hands to the wall and waited as Alesha pulled back the first lever. Nothing happened. Apparently, Ben forgot to “turn the safeties off.” Uh-oh! Cue Howie’s red X.

Ben walked over and removed the safeties, then got tied up again by Terry. The first crossbow shot across the stage and hit near his right thigh. Alesha pulled the second lever and … nothing again! She kept pulling the lever until finally it went off, hitting next to his head. That’s when Heidi exclaimed, “I don’t have a good feeling about this, guys.”

Howie instructed his co-judges to “give him the buzzer.” At first they waited to see the next lever being pulled, but when that one also got jammed it was red X’s all around. (Howie hit Alesha’s X since she was up on the stage.) Ben looked absolutely deflated as the last buzzer went off, ending his journey on “AGT: Champions.” Simon told the danger act, “If we hadn’t stopped that, I genuinely believe we would have had our first death on this show.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions