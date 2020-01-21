‘AGT: The Champions’ shocker: Michael Grimm eliminated after first performance — Did judges make the wrong choice? [POLL]

That was fast. After only appearing on one episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” former winner Michael Grimm has already been eliminated. The Season 5 champ, a bluesy singer who bought his grandmother a house with his 2010 reality TV earnings, returned to the “AGT” stage during Monday’s third episode. He performed an acoustic version of Etta James‘ “I’d Rather Go Blind” and received mostly positive critiques from the judges, though Simon Cowell wasn’t sold on the song choice. When it came down to the judges’ decision, they voted to advance dog act Alexa Lauenburger to the next round, thereby crushing Michael’s dreams. Did the judges made the wrong choice? Vote in our poll below.

Howie Mandel, the only current judge who was a part of Michael’s original Season 5 panel, proclaimed after his latest performance, “I gotta be honest with you, I absolutely love you. I love your voice. And I felt the emotion. You’re legitimately a champion and I love what you just did.”

“You seemed really nervous in the beginning,” began Alesha Dixon, “but you didn’t have any reason to be, because you do have such a lovely voice. I love the raspiness. I love the depth. [There’s] so much soul pouring out from it. I like that humility in you. Never change that, it’s gorgeous.”

Simon brought the mood down when he declared, “Michael, you are a very nice, sincere, humble person. However, I didn’t like the song. It’s a safe song. I’ve heard the song a million times. But the good news is you’ve got an amazing voice and I really hope you make it through to the next round, because that’s what you deserve, in my opinion.”

After the superfans voted through Duo Destiny and Tyler Butler-Figueroa to the semi-finals, their third, fourth and fifth choices were revealed to be Michael, Alexa and Quick Style. The judges voted one by one to advance Alexa, which meant it was the end of the road for both Michael and Quick Style. Do you think the “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” judges made the right decision?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions