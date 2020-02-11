Who do you want to win season 2 of ‘AGT: The Champions’? [POLL]

Just because the producers won’t let you vote doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have your say as to the “AGT: The Champions” season 2 winner. As this “America’s Got Talent” spin-off was taped last fall, it meant that viewers like you didn’t get to vote. But we want to know who you think should win this second season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

After reviewing the list of 10 acts that competed in the finale on February 10, make your voice heard by casting a vote in our poll as to your choice for champion. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the show, including whether or not you are a fan of the superfans.

SEE Who are the superfans who decided the ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ winner?

Golden Buzzers

The four acts that got sent straight through to the final at their auditions are three dance troupes — Boogie Storm (selected by Simon Cowell), Silhouettes (selected by Alesha Dixon) and V.Unbeatable (selected by Howie Mandel) — and singer Angelina Jordan (selected by Heidi Klum);

Superfan Choices

Four of the top 10 finalists were chosen by the superfans: acrobats Duo Transcend (in episode 1); singer Marcelito Pomoy (in episode 2); violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (in episode 3); and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar (in episode 4).

Judges Saves

And two of the finalists got there with the judges saves: singer Hans (in episode 1); and Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act (in episode 3).

Which of these 10 acts do you want to win season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”? Vote below and then let us know what you thought of “AGT: The Champions.”