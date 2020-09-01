Who’s performing tonight (September 1) on ‘America’s Got Talent’? Kenadi Dodds, Noah Epps … but NOT Thomas Day

One Golden Buzzer numbers among the final group of “America’s Got Talent” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, September 1: Howie Mandel‘s spoken word artist Brandon Leake. Tour our photos above for a preview of Tuesday’s Quarterfinals 4 episode, including talented kids Kenadi Dodds and Noah Epps. Keep in mind that football player/singer Thomas Day withdrew from the competition, so he’s been replaced by Broken Roots.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire season had to be re-structured, including the all-important live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. Host Terry Crews returned for this 15th season, joining judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie. After Simon broke his back, he missed the live shows as he recovered at home.
Who’s performing tonight (September 1) on “America’s Got Talent”? Here’s the full lineup:
Alex Hooper
Age: 35
Talent: Stand-up Comedian
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Bello Sisters
Ages: 14-22
Talent: Acrobatic Trio
Hometown: Italy
Brandon Leake
Age: 27
Talent: Spoken Word Poet
Hometown: Stockton, California
C.A. Wildcats
Ages: 13-29
Talent: Cheerleading Group
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Celina Graves
Age: 30
Talent: Singer
Hometown: San Diego, California
Divas & Drummers of Compton
Ages: 3-20
Talent: Dance & Percussion Group
Hometown: Los Angeles
Kenadi Dodds
Age: 15
Talent: Singer & Guitarist
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Lightwave Theatre Company
Ages: 32-35
Talent: Puppeteer Act
Hometown: Bucharest, Romania
Noah Epps
Age: 12
Talent: Dancer
Hometown: Virginia
Resound
Ages: 26-30
Talent: Vocal Harmony Trio
Hometown: TBA
Broken Roots
Age: 37-44
Talent: Singers & Guitarists
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
