Who’s performing tonight (September 1) on ‘America’s Got Talent’? Kenadi Dodds, Noah Epps … but NOT Thomas Day

One Golden Buzzer numbers among the final group of “America’s Got Talent” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, September 1: Howie Mandel‘s spoken word artist Brandon Leake. Tour our photos above for a preview of Tuesday’s Quarterfinals 4 episode, including talented kids Kenadi Dodds and Noah Epps. Keep in mind that football player/singer Thomas Day withdrew from the competition, so he’s been replaced by Broken Roots.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire season had to be re-structured, including the all-important live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. Host Terry Crews returned for this 15th season, joining judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie. After Simon broke his back, he missed the live shows as he recovered at home.

Who’s performing tonight (September 1) on “America’s Got Talent”? Here’s the full lineup:

Alex Hooper

Age: 35

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Bello Sisters

Ages: 14-22

Talent: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Italy

Brandon Leake

Age: 27

Talent: Spoken Word Poet

Hometown: Stockton, California

C.A. Wildcats

Ages: 13-29

Talent: Cheerleading Group

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Celina Graves

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: San Diego, California

Divas & Drummers of Compton

Ages: 3-20

Talent: Dance & Percussion Group

Hometown: Los Angeles

Kenadi Dodds

Age: 15

Talent: Singer & Guitarist

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Lightwave Theatre Company

Ages: 32-35

Talent: Puppeteer Act

Hometown: Bucharest, Romania

Noah Epps

Age: 12

Talent: Dancer

Hometown: Virginia

Resound

Ages: 26-30

Talent: Vocal Harmony Trio

Hometown: TBA

Broken Roots

Age: 37-44

Talent: Singers & Guitarists

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

