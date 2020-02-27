‘AHS’ Season 10 cast photos: Macaulay Culkin joins Sarah Paulson and more for ‘American Horror Story’ 2020

The highly anticipated 10th season of “American Horror Story” doesn’t debut on FX until the fall, but we already know 10 of its cast members. From returning favorites like Sarah Paulson to new star Macaulay Culkin, “AHS” Season 10 is sure to be one to remember. Tour our gallery above to see all of the “American Horror Story” 2020 cast photos.

Paulson is one of the two cast members to appear in almost every season of “American Horror Story,” starting with the first. Last year’s “1984” was the only season in which she didn’t appear, with Season 10 marking her triumphant return.

Culkin is the only new cast member announced (so far) for “American Horror Story” Season 10. He is most famous for playing the central role of Kevin McCallister in the “Home Alone” film series.

Kathy Bates has been a staple of “American Horror Story” since Season 3, “Coven,” also starring in “Freak Show,” “Hotel,” “Roanoke,” and “Apocalypse.” She won an Emmy for “Coven” plus received two nominations for the next two seasons.

Leslie Grossman has turned into one of the “American Horror Story” mainstays over the last few years. She first recurred in “Cult” and landed series regular roles in “Apocalypse” and “1984.”

Billie Lourd was much the same as Grossman. The daughter of Carrie Fisher first appeared in “Cult” and returned for “Apocalypse” and “1984.”

Evan Peters is the other of the two stalwart cast members, having a starring role in each of the show’s first eight seasons. Despite his committed performances, he has yet to be nominated for an Emmy.

Adina Porter appeared briefly in the first season of “American Horror Story” before returning for much bigger roles in “Roanoke,” “Cult” and “Apocalypse.” She was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in “Cult.”

Lily Rabe has been a clutch supporting star on “American Horror Story” in almost every single season, being bumped up to series regular status for “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Roanoke” and now Season 10. Her only absence was Season 7, “Cult.”

Angelica Ross is no stranger to the FX family, first appearing on “Pose” and later having a starring role in last year’s season of “American Horror Story,” titled “1984.” She is the first transgender actress to have series regular roles on two different TV shows.

Finn Wittrock burst onto “AHS” with Season 4, “Freak Show,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He has since appeared in recurring bits throughout the series, showing up on “Hotel,” “Roanoke” and “1984.”