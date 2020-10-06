Backstreet’s back on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to perform for AJ McLean’s cha cha, and it was truly ‘Larger Than Life’ [WATCH]

AJ McLean got a prime spot on “Dancing with the Stars” during the fourth week of the competition. His cha cha was the last performance of the night, and he got to reunite — virtually anyway — with his fellow Backstreet Boys after spending months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They brought their digital likenesses to the ballroom to perform “Larger Than Life” in support of their band mate. But was the performance itself larger than life? Watch it above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Derek Hough: “Backstreet’s back, alright! Also, ‘Larger Than Life,’ literally 80-foot Backstreet Boys here. You all are living legends, truly. It really is a pleasure to watch you, and to see that was fantastic. You’re just so likable. I enjoy watching you. You need to work on the footwork a little bit in the cha cha, but overall, man, way to end the show!”

Bruno Tonioli: “Crowd-pleasing, barnstorming performance! Where am I? Am I at the Staples Center? Where is Cheryl? Where is the cha cha cha? You’ve got all the reinforcements going — very effective, very good. You still need to work on the cha cha cha, but the performance was a winner.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “What a great way to end tonight. I mean, tonight has been so much fun. I will say for you, you’re such a natural entertainer. You just know how to bring it. Watch your elbows. For some reason I feel like your upper arms need a little bit more resistance and strength. They feel a little weak for how much energy you project to us. We’ve got to match it all up, but thank you. It’s like going to a concert. We love it.”

Despite the judges critiquing the actual cha cha part of his cha cha, they were impressed enough by his showmanship that they gave him 8s across the board for a total of 24 out of 30. That was his highest score of the season so far and put him in a five-way tie for third place on the leaderboard along with Justina Machado, Nev Schulman, Monica Aldama and Johnny Weir. Did you think he actually deserved to be on top? Vote in our poll below to let us know which performance you thought was really the best of the night.

