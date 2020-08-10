Alan Arkin (‘The Kominsky Method’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Alan Arkin is entering “The Kominsky Method” episode “A Secret Leaks, a Teacher Speaks” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program streamed October 25 and was the sixth episode of the second season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Norman (Arkin) goes with Sandy to start treatments. He encourages Sandy to tell Mindy about his condition. Madelyn tells more about her life to Norman and then he takes her to see Phoebe.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Arkin now has his sixth career Emmy nomination and won an Oscar for “Little Miss Sunshine.” For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and co-star Sterling K. Brown, past winners Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), previous nominees Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”) and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and rookie contender William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions