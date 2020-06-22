Alan Silva defies bullies on ‘America’s Got Talent’ by flying through the air on aerial silks [WATCH]

When aerialist Alan Silva takes the stage during Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” he will do something he’s never done before: perform in front of his wife and kids. This Brazilian-born artist, who’s now an American citizen, explains, “I come from a circus family so I love to perform, but people always told me that I should just be a clown because of my size. I’ve been bullied my entire life and people judge me for my appearance, so I’m a little bit nervous about that.” In the sneak peek video above, watch how Alan defies his bullies by flying through the air on aerial silks.

SEE Heidi Klum (‘America’s Got Talent’) on the fever that sent her home during auditions

“Go Papa!” his son shouts excitedly from the side of the stage as Alan begins his act. His routine is set to the song “Alive” by Sia and consists of dangerous drops and spins … all without the safety of a net. All four judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet, who’s filling in for the sick Heidi Klum — jump to their feet at the conclusion of his performance, clearly wowed by everything Alan has to offer.

As for why he decided to audition in the first place, Alan confirms, “I saw what ‘AGT’ did to my brother a couple of years ago.” He’s referring to Alfredo Silva of Deadly Games, a knife-throwing act that competed in “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 and “AGT: The Champions” Season 1. “You know, they’re one of my favorite ever acts,” Simon proclaims after he spots Alfredo sitting in the audience.

SEE Marionette dancer Noah Epps (‘America’s Got Talent’) ignites rift between Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum [WATCH]

When Simon asks Alan if his dream is to have his own act in Las Vegas, Alan confirms, “Yeah, I think the sky’s the limit and dreams come true.” Do YOU think Alan has what it takes to join the “AGT” winners list? He’d be the first danger act to prevail in 15 seasons; others that have come close include acrobatic group Zurcaroh, daredevil Aaron Crow, acrobats Duo Transcend and The Professional Regurgitator.

The “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 auditions continue Tuesday, June 23 on NBC. The next round will be the Judge Cuts, with the all-important live shows scheduled for mid-August.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions