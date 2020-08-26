Alan Silva’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ live performance ends with heart-pounding death drop over spikes [WATCH]

Aerialist Alan Silva experienced all kinds of bullying when he was a kid, but as he explained during Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” live show, he now feels the freedom to be himself. After telling a story about how he broke his neck once during a trick, Alan took the stage at Universal Studios Hollywood to perform that very same stunt in front of host Terry Crews and judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The fan-favorite aerialist ended his act with a heart-pounding death drop over spikes. Did Alan do enough to make it to the next round? Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Heidi: “I had so much fun watching you have so much fun. You know, you just radiate joy when you fly through the air, up until that moment when the spikes all of a sudden came onto the stage and you did the death drop right there and then. I’m so happy this time nothing happened. It was beautiful to watch. It was a lot of fun. Thank you so much for that.”

Sofia: “It was breathtaking. It was exciting. It was nerve-wracking. She saw in you a lot of excitement and happiness in your face. I did see a lot of nervousness at the end doing that, so I was like, ‘Oh no, what is going to happen?’ Also I want to see what’s gonna happen for you in this competition. I can’t even imagine what you’re going to perform for us if the people vote for you today.”

Howie: “What the people at home who have to vote don’t know is you almost didn’t do it. I don’t know if you could tell that the stage was wet and slippery, number one. Number two, there was too much wind; usually you do that inside. And then number three, you did something where the last time you did it, you broke your neck. So taking all of these three into consideration, it’s your vote, America. Good luck.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “For Alan Silva’s aerial performance the judges and Terry went outside so that he could perform from a huge stage lit with neon lights and with an aerial ribbon that allowed him to swing in all directions. In his final trick, he went to the top of the ribbon and rolled down just to catch himself just before them in a death-defying drop.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.