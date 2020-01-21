Alesha Dixon calls Simon Cowell a ‘party pooper’ on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ after he buzzes Freckled Sky [WATCH]

Monday’s third episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” got off to a rough start after several of the returning acts failed to impress the judges, particularly grumpmeister Simon Cowell. However, Simon’s buzzing of Freckled Sky, a video projection dance act, was a step too far for Alesha Dixon. “I see a party-pooper,” she proclaimed about her fellow judge from “Britain’s Got Talent.” Do you think Simon was wrong to give Freckled Sky a red “X,” or did their act simply fail to live up to the hype of “Champions”? Watch the “AGT” video above.

Freckled Sky previously earned Howard Stern‘s Golden Buzzer in the Season 10 auditions, but the group was later eliminated in the quarter-finals. After having a successful few years creating video projections for such big names as Pink and Paula Abdul, they returned to “AGT: The Champions” in the hopes they could right that wrong and win the show.

“Look, can I be honest with you? I didn’t get it,” Simon told Freckled Sky. When the studio audience started booing him, Simon interjected, “Can I talk? I think that it was technically great, but I thought it was boring. And I don’t think you’ve caught up with technology, that’s the problem.” When Howie Mandel called them champions, Simon replied, “They’re not a champion. The point was we wanted them back to be better.”

Simon asked Alesha what she saw, and she snapped back, “I see a party-pooper on the end. ‘Let’s bring the mood down,'” she mimicked him. “Do you know what? I think you can overthink these these. I just took it as a beautiful piece of art. It was executed well. It takes work to make that look as seamless as you did and I appreciated it, so well done.”

Perhaps thanks to Simon’s red “X,” Freckled Sky’s journey came to an end on Episode 3 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Instead, the four acts making it through were V.Unbeatable thanks to Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer, Alexa Lauenburger as the judges’ choice, and Duo Destiny and Tyler Butler-Figueroa by the superfans’ votes.

