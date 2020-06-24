Will ‘Marvelous’ Alex Borstein go 3-for-3 for ‘Mrs. Maisel’? Emmy Experts say yes

Alex Borstein is about to accomplish what only a handful of supporting actresses have done before: win three Emmys in a row. She’s already taken home two consecutive trophies for playing talent agent Susie Myerson on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018-19), and now our Emmy Experts from major media outlets think she’ll prevail again at the 2020 ceremony. If they’re right, that would put Borstein in the company of Valerie Harper for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1971-73), Rhea Perlman for “Cheers” (1984-86 & 1989), Laurie Metcalf for “Roseanne” (1992-94) and Doris Roberts for “Everybody Loves Raymond” (2001-03 & 2005).

SEE 2020 Emmy Best Comedy Series Predictions

In the third season of “Mrs. Maisel,” which streamed late last year, Borstein had her hands full as Susie was caught between representing arch enemies Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch). Susie, a notorious homebody, also got to see a bit of the country as she toured with Midge as part of singer Shy Baldwin’s (Leroy McClain) USO show, including the meticulously recreated Las Vegas and Miami Beach.

Right now 23 out of our 28 Emmy Experts pick Borstein to win Best Comedy Supporting Actress: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Jen Chaney (Vulture), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Chris Harnick (E!), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

As for the other Experts’ predictions, Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Tim Gray (Variety) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) pick Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) to win her first trophy, while Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) choose Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”). Interestingly enough, this would also be McKinnon’s third Emmy in this category, though not consecutively as she prevailed in 2016 and 2017.

The Top 10 Best Comedy Supporting Actress contenders to watch out for, according to our Experts, are Borstein, McKinnon, Murphy, Lynch, Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”), D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”).

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions