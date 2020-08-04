Alex Borstein (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Alex Borstein is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “Marvelous Radio” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program streamed December 6 and was the seventh of the third season for the Amazon Prime show.

In this installment, Susie (Borstein) has increasingly bad luck gambling. Sophie debuts on Broadway to terrible reviews, causing Susie to angrily confront her about destroying her one chance to be a serious actress.

Borstein previously won two Emmys for “Maisel” and another for “Family Guy” among her seven career nominations. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against co-star Marin Hinkle, previous winner Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live), past nominee Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), plus rookie contenders D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) and Cecily Strong (“SNL”).

