Aloe Blacc (‘The Masked Singer’ Mushroom) unmasked interview: ‘My daughter was definitely inspiration’

“Music is truly the language that connects us all,” explained singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, aka Mushroom, during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon during Wednesday night’s finale of “The Masked Singer.” “I got a chance to experience that and do just that, here on this stage.” The Grammy-nominated performer was the Season 4 runner-up, losing to the Sun after edging out the Crocodile earlier in the episode. Watch Mushroom‘s performance of “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder above.

“My daughter was definitely inspiration,” Aloe revealed when describing how he transformed into Mushroom. “It’s not a skirt! This is a mushroom stem. But, because it had a little bit of a skirt feel, I thought okay, my seven-year old daughter, Mandela. I could embody her spirit while I’m doing this.”

More than anyone this season, Mushroom switched up his vocal style with each performance to keep the panel guessing. Panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke eventually realized Aloe was behind the Mushroom mask following his last performance. Ken Jeong thought it was Grammy winner Pharrell Williams and Jenny McCarthy guessed another singer-songwriter, Ne-Yo.

The hints in Mushroom’s various clue packages throughout the season helped Nicole and Robin peg Aloe for the singing fungus. The buck, the cheddar, the doll chair and “Washington” were all recurring clues to Aloe’s hit song, “I Need a Dollar.” The kangaroo in Mushroom’s package was a clue to his wife, Australian rapper Maya Jupiter. The egg in his package was a clue to Aloe’s birth name, Egbert.

Aloe advanced to the Season 4 finale as the top singer from Group C. Before defeating snowboarder Chloe Kim (Jellyfish) in the Super Six, he outlasted Wendy Williams (Lips), Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster) and Paul Anka (Broccoli). The winner of the Golden Mask trophy was revealed to be country superstar LeAnn Rimes as the Sun, with Backstreet Boy Nick Carter placing third as Crocodile.