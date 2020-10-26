2020 American Music Awards nominations list: AMAs nominees in every category led by The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch

The American Music Awards announced their nominees on Monday, October 26, on “Good Morning America” with Dua Lipa unveiling the top contenders live on TV, followed by the rest of the awards revealed online. So who came out on top? Scroll down for the complete list.
Breakthrough rapper Roddy Ricch and R&B/pop star The Weeknd are the artists out front with eight bids apiece. That includes Artist of the Year noms for both, where they’re joined by two-time winner Justin Bieber, recent Billboard Music Awards juggernaut Post Malone and record-holding five-time winner Taylor Swift. Megan Thee Stallion is the most nominated female artist with five bids including New Artist of the Year, where she’s up against Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and the aforementioned Ricch.
Bad Bunny, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat have four nominations. Winners in all categories are decided by fans voting online effective immediately. And that includes a few new categories including expanded fields for rap/hip-hop artists and Latin music. Winners will be announced during a live ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22 at 8:00pm Eastern and Pacific. Who will you be voting for?
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift “folklore”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker “Over It”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Birds of Prey: The Album”
“Frozen II”
“Trolls: World Tour”