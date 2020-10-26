2020 American Music Awards nominations list: AMAs nominees in every category led by The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch

The American Music Awards announced their nominees on Monday, October 26, on “Good Morning America” with Dua Lipa unveiling the top contenders live on TV, followed by the rest of the awards revealed online. So who came out on top? Scroll down for the complete list.

Breakthrough rapper Roddy Ricch and R&B/pop star The Weeknd are the artists out front with eight bids apiece. That includes Artist of the Year noms for both, where they’re joined by two-time winner Justin Bieber, recent Billboard Music Awards juggernaut Post Malone and record-holding five-time winner Taylor Swift. Megan Thee Stallion is the most nominated female artist with five bids including New Artist of the Year, where she’s up against Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and the aforementioned Ricch.

Bad Bunny, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat have four nominations. Winners in all categories are decided by fans voting online effective immediately. And that includes a few new categories including expanded fields for rap/hip-hop artists and Latin music. Winners will be announced during a live ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22 at 8:00pm Eastern and Pacific. Who will you be voting for?

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker “Over It”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album”

“Frozen II”

“Trolls: World Tour”