2020 American Music Awards winners list in all categories: Who won at the AMAs? [UPDATING LIVE]

Who were the big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards? The 48th annual event hosted by Taraji P. Henson took place on Sunday night, November 22, and aired live on ABC. The results were decided by fans voting online. Scroll down to see who the honorees were in all 32 categories, updated live throughout the night.
Pop/R&B star The Weeknd and breakthrough rapper Roddy Ricch led the nominations with eight apiece. The Weeknd was up for Artist of the Year in addition to Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, among numerous others. His year consisted of a chart-topping album, “After Hours,” as well as the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights,” which spent more weeks in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other song in history.
Ricch was also up for Artist of the Year, as well as New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year (“Rockstar” with DaBaby) and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist. His debut studio album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200, and he spent longer on top of the Hot 100 than any other artist in 2020 with “Rockstar” (seven weeks) and “The Box” (11 weeks).
Rounding out the Artist of the Year race were two-time past winner Justin Bieber, five-time winner Taylor Swift and recent Billboard Music Awards champion Post Malone. Of those, Swift had history on the line as she already held the record for the most victories for Artist of the Year and the most AMA victories overall (29). She had a good chance of extending both of those records since she continues to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the music business; consider that she released her latest album “Folklore,” a creative departure, with almost no advance promotion and it still spent eight weeks at number-one and sold more than a million copies.
How did they all do when all was said and done? Find out below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift “folklore”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker “Over It”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Birds of Prey: The Album”
“Frozen II”
“Trolls: World Tour”
