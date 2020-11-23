2020 American Music Awards winners list in all categories: Who won at the AMAs? [UPDATING LIVE]

Who were the big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards? The 48th annual event hosted by Taraji P. Henson took place on Sunday night, November 22, and aired live on ABC. The results were decided by fans voting online. Scroll down to see who the honorees were in all 32 categories, updated live throughout the night.

Pop/R&B star The Weeknd and breakthrough rapper Roddy Ricch led the nominations with eight apiece. The Weeknd was up for Artist of the Year in addition to Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, among numerous others. His year consisted of a chart-topping album, “After Hours,” as well as the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights,” which spent more weeks in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other song in history.

Ricch was also up for Artist of the Year, as well as New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year (“Rockstar” with DaBaby) and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist. His debut studio album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200, and he spent longer on top of the Hot 100 than any other artist in 2020 with “Rockstar” (seven weeks) and “The Box” (11 weeks).

SEE2021 Grammy for Best Alternative Album could be historic for women

Rounding out the Artist of the Year race were two-time past winner Justin Bieber, five-time winner Taylor Swift and recent Billboard Music Awards champion Post Malone. Of those, Swift had history on the line as she already held the record for the most victories for Artist of the Year and the most AMA victories overall (29). She had a good chance of extending both of those records since she continues to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the music business; consider that she released her latest album “Folklore,” a creative departure, with almost no advance promotion and it still spent eight weeks at number-one and sold more than a million copies.

How did they all do when all was said and done? Find out below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker “Over It”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album”

“Frozen II”

“Trolls: World Tour”

