Amanda Jones (‘Home’) is the Emmys’ first Black female nominee for composing a score [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“This is huge — it’s definitely historic in so many ways,” says Amanda Jones about being the first Black woman nominated in a score category at the Emmys. She continues in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “I’m very much an activist, so I want to make sure that there’s more Black women, more Black men, more diverse voices — all different cultures that are able to be nominated and win in these categories, so I can’t believe firsts are still happening in 2020, but I think it’s a really important thing to do whatever I can from a mentorship/activist perspective to hopefully guide the next generation.”

Although she also scored the likes of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Twenties” this season, Jones is nominated in Best Documentary Music for the “Maine” episode of “Home” on Apple TV+. Jones laughs about scoring the largely dialogue-free footage of the Soot House that the episode explores, “To complement it, it was so much fun. There’s so much to play around with, the way that they shot it. It’s such eye candy and there’s so much ear candy that can complement the eye candy.” For the Japan sections of the episode, Jones employed “very angular, sharper instrumentation” to contrast the “very warm, folk” cues of the eponymous setting.

“I had been working on a lot of different types of projects that were more orchestral or hip hop-driven, so for this, it was an opportunity to get back to my roots as a guitarist and a vocalist,” she explains about boarding the project. Jones concludes about her month on the show, “I just got to be myself, which was really, really beautiful that I’m grateful for that experience.”

