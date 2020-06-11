Amanda LaCount (‘America’s Got Talent’) on why she kept dancing despite Heidi Klum’s red X: ‘I’m having fun’ [WATCH]

“Unfortunately Heidi did not like my routine too much,” Amanda LaCount says in a new interview with NBC (watch above). This “America’s Got Talent” dancer from Fort Collins, Colorado made it through to the next round on the third episode of Season 15, but not before Heidi Klum pushed her red X buzzer midway through Amanda’s performance.

“There wasn’t a second in my head where I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna stop,'” recalls the 19-year-old. “I’m having fun. And if I’m having fun, then the audience is gonna enjoy watching it.” She’s right — the entire audience plus judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel all gave Amanda a standing ovation following her dance routine to Todrick Hall‘s “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels.”

“I’m definitely going to step it up a lot for the next round,” Amanda declares about the upcoming Judge Cuts. That’s where she will compete against all of the other singers, dancers and variety acts who made it through the audition phase (not counting the Golden Buzzers, who all sailed through to the live shows). Our fingers are crossed Heidi sees the error of her ways and doesn’t push her red X button yet again for the talented teen.

Amanda reveals, “I didn’t want to take it too far the first round ’cause I wanted there still to be some surprise left if I got to the next one. And so the next one, I’m probably going to bring props and hair and glam makeup and a crazy costume and really try to make it as if I was performing in Vegas. So I’m definitely going to bring it so much harder the next round. The judges are not going to be expecting it.”

Elsewhere in the video, singing trio Resound (Joseph, Mariah and Jessica) talks about getting four “yes” votes from the judges. “Simon was the one that we wanted to impress,” Joseph begins, “and fortunately we did. We were so nervous, but when he stood up on his feet … the feeling was so overwhelming. We were numb, but we just kept going.”

Can Resound become the first singing group to win “AGT”? What about Amanda — can she make history by being the only female dancer to prevail? Keep watching “America’s Got Talent” on NBC to see how the rest of the season plays out.

