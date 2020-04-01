Amazon Prime Video schedule: Here’s what is coming in April 2020

Amazon Prime Video is offering a slew of escapist fare in April, including the first 20 films in the James Bond franchise. Relive all those iconic movie moments by the first five men to play 007: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.
This global streaming service is also debuting the new sci-fi series “Tales From the Loop” based on the book of the same name by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. And fans of the crime drama “Bosch” will be looking forward to season 6 of the series based on the Michael Connelly character.
Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2020. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not disclose the shows and movies leaving the service in any given month.
SEE Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in April
Available April 1
Bangkok Dangerous
Bird of Paradise
Blind Husbands
Broken Blossoms
The Bodyguard
The Boost
The Brothers Grimm
The Chumscrubber
Daniel Boone
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary of a Hitman
Die Another Day
Dishonored Lady
Dollface
Dr. No
Dr. T & the Women
Drums in the Deep South
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Gator
Gods and Monsters
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gorky Park
The Hoodlum
Hotel Artemis
I Am Legend
Licence to Kill
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Lost World
The Man With the Golden Gun
Mark of Zorro
Moonraker (4K UHD)
Mutiny
Never Say Never Again
The New Adventures of Tarzan
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Repentance
The Sender
Shirley Valentine
Son of Monte Cristo
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tarzan the Fearless
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
A View to a Kill
The World Is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
The Bureau: Season 1
America in Color: Season 1
Bronx SIU: Season 1
Dirt Every Day: Season 1
El Rey del Valle: Season 1
Foyle’s War: Season 1
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1
Molly of Denali: Season 1
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1
Our Wedding Story: Season 1
Vida: Season 1
Available April 3
Invisible Life
Tales From the Loop: Season 1
Available April 10
Les Misérables
Rambo: Last Blood
Available April 14
Vault
Available April 16
The Lighthouse
Available April 17
Selah and the Spades
Bosch: Season 6
Dino Dana: Season 3B
Available April 20
Paranormal Activity 3
Available April 29
Footloose
Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions