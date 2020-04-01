Amazon Prime Video schedule: Here’s what is coming in April 2020

Amazon Prime Video is offering a slew of escapist fare in April, including the first 20 films in the James Bond franchise. Relive all those iconic movie moments by the first five men to play 007: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

This global streaming service is also debuting the new sci-fi series “Tales From the Loop” based on the book of the same name by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. And fans of the crime drama “Bosch” will be looking forward to season 6 of the series based on the Michael Connelly character.

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2020. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not disclose the shows and movies leaving the service in any given month.

Available April 1

Bangkok Dangerous

Bird of Paradise

Blind Husbands

Broken Blossoms

The Bodyguard

The Boost

The Brothers Grimm

The Chumscrubber

Daniel Boone

Diamonds Are Forever

Diary of a Hitman

Die Another Day

Dishonored Lady

Dollface

Dr. No

Dr. T & the Women

Drums in the Deep South

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Gator

Gods and Monsters

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gorky Park

The Hoodlum

Hotel Artemis

I Am Legend

Licence to Kill

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Lost World

The Man With the Golden Gun

Mark of Zorro

Moonraker (4K UHD)

Mutiny

Never Say Never Again

The New Adventures of Tarzan

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Repentance

The Sender

Shirley Valentine

Son of Monte Cristo

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tarzan the Fearless

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

A View to a Kill

The World Is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

The Bureau: Season 1

America in Color: Season 1

Bronx SIU: Season 1

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

El Rey del Valle: Season 1

Foyle’s War: Season 1

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1

Molly of Denali: Season 1

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1

Our Wedding Story: Season 1

Vida: Season 1

Available April 3

Invisible Life

Tales From the Loop: Season 1

Available April 10

Les Misérables

Rambo: Last Blood

Available April 14

Vault

Available April 16

The Lighthouse

Available April 17

Selah and the Spades

Bosch: Season 6

Dino Dana: Season 3B

Available April 20

Paranormal Activity 3

Available April 29

Footloose

