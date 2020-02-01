Amazon Prime Video schedule: Here’s what is coming in February 2020

February may be the shortest of the year but Amazon Prime Video has crammed its schedule full of treats. The streaming service has confirmed that “Hunters,” a new series from “Us” director Jordan Peele, will start its run this month. Al Pacino stars in his first TV series as a Nazi hunter working in 1977 New York City with a young crew led by Logan Lerman.

In addition, we get the second half of the first season of “Clifford” as well as the debut of a documentary series about the NFL team in the City of Brotherly Love, “All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles.”

Also look for the premiere of the feature film “Honey Boy.” Shia LaBeouf wrote this heartfelt film about his troubled childhood and plays a character inspired by his father.

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2020. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not disclose the shows and movies leaving the service in any given month.

Available February 1

Beat the Devil

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Buffalo ‘66

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Crashing Through Danger

Dick Tracy

Earth Girls Are Easy

Emergency Landing

Father Steps Out

Ghost

Guess What We Learned In School Today?

High Voltage

Judgement Day

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

Magic Mike

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of the Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Precious

Southie

Taken Heart

The Big Lift

The Fabulous Dorseys

The Last Stand

The Little Princess

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

Touched with Fire

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Available February 2

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Available February 3

The Cabin in the Woods

Available February 4

Jallikattu

Available February 5

Warrior

Available February 6

Disaster Movie

Available February 7

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (Amazon Original Series)

Clifford: Season 1B (Amazon Original Series)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat Valentina’s Day Special (Amazon Original Special)

Honey Boy (Amazon Original Movie)

Available February 9

Alive

Available February 12

The Farewell

Available February 15

American Ultra

Danger Close

Available February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Available February 18

Super 8

Available February 21

Hunters (Amazon Original Series)

Available February 25

Run the Race

Grantchester: Season 4

