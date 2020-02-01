Amazon Prime Video schedule: Here’s what is coming in February 2020

February may be the shortest of the year but Amazon Prime Video has crammed its schedule full of treats. The streaming service has confirmed that “Hunters,” a new series from “Us” director Jordan Peele, will start its run this month. Al Pacino stars in his first TV series as a Nazi hunter working in 1977 New York City with a young crew led by Logan Lerman.
In addition, we get the second half of the first season of “Clifford” as well as the debut of a documentary series about the NFL team in the City of Brotherly Love, “All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles.”
Also look for the premiere of the feature film “Honey Boy.” Shia LaBeouf wrote this heartfelt film about his troubled childhood and plays a character inspired by his father.
Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2020. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not disclose the shows and movies leaving the service in any given month.
Available February 1
Beat the Devil
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Buffalo ‘66
Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Crashing Through Danger
Dick Tracy
Earth Girls Are Easy
Emergency Landing
Father Steps Out
Ghost
Guess What We Learned In School Today?
High Voltage
Judgement Day
Little Tough Guy
Lord of War
Magic Mike
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
North of the Border
People Are Funny
Posledniy Bogatyr
Precious
Southie
Taken Heart
The Big Lift
The Fabulous Dorseys
The Last Stand
The Little Princess
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
Touched with Fire
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Available February 2
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Available February 3
The Cabin in the Woods
Available February 4
Jallikattu
Available February 5
Warrior
Available February 6
Disaster Movie
Available February 7
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (Amazon Original Series)
Clifford: Season 1B (Amazon Original Series)
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special
Pete the Cat Valentina’s Day Special (Amazon Original Special)
Honey Boy (Amazon Original Movie)
Available February 9
Alive
Available February 12
The Farewell
Available February 15
American Ultra
Danger Close
Available February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Available February 18
Super 8
Available February 21
Hunters (Amazon Original Series)
Available February 25
Run the Race
Grantchester: Season 4
