Amazon Prime Video schedule: Here’s what is coming in January 2020

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that a trio of top stand-ups will have specials on the streaming service in January. “Broad City”co- creator and star Ilana Glazer is calling her debut solo special “The Planet Is Burning.” Rob Delaney, the BAFTA-winning creator and star of “Catastrophe,” is front and center with “Jackie.” And Canadian funnyman Russell Peters has dubbed his show “Deported.”

The first month of the year ends on a deeply serious note with the premiere of the documentary series “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer,” which profiles the women who were seduced by this serial killer.

Also look for the premiere of the feature film “Troop Zero,” a heartwarming story of a group of elementary-school misfits who join forces to win a talent show. Among the adults in the cast are Emmy and Oscar winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney as well as Mike Epps and Jim Gaffigan.

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2020. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not disclose the shows and movies leaving the service in any given month.

Available January 3

Bug Diaries: Season 1B

James May: Our Man in Japan: Season 1

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

Available January 17

Troop Zero

Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1

Russell Peters: Deported

Rob Delaney: Jackie

Available January 31

All or Nothing: CBF: Season 1

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer: Season 1

