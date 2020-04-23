Emmys 2020 exclusive: Amazon Studios categories for ‘Hunters,’ ‘Maisel,’ ‘Modern Love’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Amazon Studios. For this season, the company has “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Rachel Brosnahan), “Homecoming” (Stephan James, Janelle Monae) and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (John Krasinski) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers could include “The Boys” (Jack Quaid, Karl Urban), “Hunters” (Logan Lerman, Al Pacino) and “Modern Love” (Anne Hathaway).

Below, the list of Amazon Prime lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“ABSENTIA”

Drama Actor – Patrick Heusinger

Drama Actress – Stana Katic

“AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE PALE HORSE”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Rufus Sewell

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Sean Pertwee

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Georgina Campbell, Kaya Scodelario

“BLOW THE MAN DOWN”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Sophie Lowe, Morgan Saylor

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Will Brittain

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Margo Martindale, Annette O’Toole, Gayle Rankin

“BOSCH”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Titus Welliver

Drama Supporting Actor – Jamie Hector, Lance Reddick

Drama Supporting Actress – Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, Mimi Rogers

Drama Guest Actor – M.C. Gainey

“THE BOYS”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Jack Quaid, Karl Urban

Drama Actress – Erin Moriarty, Elisabeth Shue

Drama Supporting Actor – Antony Starr

Drama Supporting Actress – Karen Fukuhara

Drama Guest Actor – Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment

Drama Guest Actress – Laila Robins

“CARNIVAL ROW”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Orlando Bloom

Drama Actress – Cara Delevingne

Drama Supporting Actor – Arty Froushan, Andrew Gower, David Gyasi, Jared Harris, Simon McBurney

Drama Supporting Actress – Karla Crome, Tamzin Merchant, Indira Varma

“THE EXPANSE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Steven Strait

Drama Actress – Dominique Tipper

Drama Supporting Actor – Thomas Jane, David Strathairn

Drama Supporting Actress – Frankie Adams, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Dayle McLeod

“THE FEED”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Guy Burnet

Drama Actress – Clare-Hope Ashitey, Michelle Fairley

Drama Supporting Actor – Osy Ikhile, David Thewlis

Drama Supporting Actress – Tanya Moodi, Nina Toussaint-White

“GOLIATH”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Billy Bob Thornton

Drama Actress – Nina Arianda

Drama Supporting Actor – Shamier Anderson, Graham Greene, Dennis Quaid

Drama Supporting Actress – Amy Brenneman

“HOMECOMING”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Stephan James

Drama Actress – Janelle Monae

Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Cooper

Drama Supporting Actress – Hong Chau

Drama Guest Actor – John Billingsley

Drama Guest Actress – Joan Cusack

“HUNTERS”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Logan Lerman, Al Pacino

Drama Actress – Jerrika Hinton

Drama Supporting Actor – Greg Austin, Dylan Baker, Louis Ozawa, Josh Radnor, Saul Rubinek

Drama Supporting Actress – Jeannie Berlin, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Kate Mulvany, Lena Olin

Drama Guest Actor – Judd Hirsch

Drama Guest Actress – Kathryn Kates

“THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Rufus Sewell

Drama Actress – Alexa Davalos

Drama Supporting Actor – Brennan Brown, Joel de la Fuente, Jason O’Mara

Drama Supporting Actress – Chelah Horsdal, Frances Turner

“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Rachel Brosnahan

Comedy Supporting Actor – Sterling K. Brown, LeRoy McClain, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen

Comedy Supporting Actress – Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Jane Lynch

Comedy Guest Actor – Jason Alexander, Luke Kirby, Zachary Levi

Comedy Guest Actress – Wanda Sykes

“MODERN LOVE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – John Gallagher, Jr., Laurentiu Possa, Andrew Scott

Comedy Supporting Actress – Jane Alexander, Julia Garner, Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti

Comedy Guest Actor – Andy Garcia, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Dev Patel, John Slattery

Comedy Guest Actress – Sarita Choudhury, Tina Fey, Caitlin McGee

“SELAH AND THE SPADES”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Lovie Simone

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jharrel Jerome

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Celeste O’Connor

“TALES FROM THE LOOP”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Rebecca Hall

Drama Supporting Actor – Ato Essandoh, Duncan Joiner, Jonathan Pryce

Drama Supporting Actress – Alessandra de Sa Pereira

Drama Guest Actor – Dan Bakendahl

“TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – John Krasinski

Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Kelly, Wendell Pierce

Drama Supporting Actress – Nooni Rapace, Cristina Umana

“TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG”

Limited Series

“TRANSPARENT: MUSICALE FINALE”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Judith Light

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jay Duplass, Rob Huebel

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Shakina Nayfack

“TROOP ZERO”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Mckenna Grace

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jim Gaffigan, Charlie Shotwell

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Johanna Colon, Viola Davis, Bella Higginbotham, Allison Janney, Milan Ray

“UNDONE”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Rosa Salazar

Drama Supporting Actor – Siddharth Dhananjay

Drama Supporting Actress – Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie

“UPLOAD”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Robbie Amell

Comedy Actress – Andy Allo

Comedy Supporting Actor – Kevin Bigley

Comedy Supporting Actress – Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson

Comedy Guest Actor – Creed Bratton

Comedy Guest Actress – Elizabeth Bowen, Gigi Gorgeous

“ZERO ZERO ZERO”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Dane DeHaan

Movie/Limited Actress – Andrea Riseborough

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Giuseppe de Domenico, Harold Torres

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Nika Perrone, Claudia Pineda

“CHASING HAPPINESS”

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“FREE MEEK”

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“THE GRAND TOUR PRESENTS… SEAMEN”

Reality Host – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May

“THE LAST NARC”

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“MAKING THE CUT”

Reality Host – Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum

“TED BUNDY: FALLING FOR A KILLER”

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

