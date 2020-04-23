Emmys 2020 exclusive: Amazon Studios categories for ‘Hunters,’ ‘Maisel,’ ‘Modern Love’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Amazon Studios. For this season, the company has “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Rachel Brosnahan), “Homecoming” (Stephan James, Janelle Monae) and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (John Krasinski) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers could include “The Boys” (Jack Quaid, Karl Urban), “Hunters” (Logan Lerman, Al Pacino) and “Modern Love” (Anne Hathaway).
Below, the list of Amazon Prime lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“ABSENTIA”
Drama Actor – Patrick Heusinger
Drama Actress – Stana Katic
“AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE PALE HORSE”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Rufus Sewell
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Sean Pertwee
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Georgina Campbell, Kaya Scodelario
“BLOW THE MAN DOWN”
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Sophie Lowe, Morgan Saylor
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Will Brittain
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Margo Martindale, Annette O’Toole, Gayle Rankin
“BOSCH”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Titus Welliver
Drama Supporting Actor – Jamie Hector, Lance Reddick
Drama Supporting Actress – Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, Mimi Rogers
Drama Guest Actor – M.C. Gainey
“THE BOYS”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Jack Quaid, Karl Urban
Drama Actress – Erin Moriarty, Elisabeth Shue
Drama Supporting Actor – Antony Starr
Drama Supporting Actress – Karen Fukuhara
Drama Guest Actor – Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment
Drama Guest Actress – Laila Robins
“CARNIVAL ROW”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Orlando Bloom
Drama Actress – Cara Delevingne
Drama Supporting Actor – Arty Froushan, Andrew Gower, David Gyasi, Jared Harris, Simon McBurney
Drama Supporting Actress – Karla Crome, Tamzin Merchant, Indira Varma
“THE EXPANSE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Steven Strait
Drama Actress – Dominique Tipper
Drama Supporting Actor – Thomas Jane, David Strathairn
Drama Supporting Actress – Frankie Adams, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Dayle McLeod
“THE FEED”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Guy Burnet
Drama Actress – Clare-Hope Ashitey, Michelle Fairley
Drama Supporting Actor – Osy Ikhile, David Thewlis
Drama Supporting Actress – Tanya Moodi, Nina Toussaint-White
“GOLIATH”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Billy Bob Thornton
Drama Actress – Nina Arianda
Drama Supporting Actor – Shamier Anderson, Graham Greene, Dennis Quaid
Drama Supporting Actress – Amy Brenneman
“HOMECOMING”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Stephan James
Drama Actress – Janelle Monae
Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Cooper
Drama Supporting Actress – Hong Chau
Drama Guest Actor – John Billingsley
Drama Guest Actress – Joan Cusack
“HUNTERS”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Logan Lerman, Al Pacino
Drama Actress – Jerrika Hinton
Drama Supporting Actor – Greg Austin, Dylan Baker, Louis Ozawa, Josh Radnor, Saul Rubinek
Drama Supporting Actress – Jeannie Berlin, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Kate Mulvany, Lena Olin
Drama Guest Actor – Judd Hirsch
Drama Guest Actress – Kathryn Kates
“THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Rufus Sewell
Drama Actress – Alexa Davalos
Drama Supporting Actor – Brennan Brown, Joel de la Fuente, Jason O’Mara
Drama Supporting Actress – Chelah Horsdal, Frances Turner
“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Rachel Brosnahan
Comedy Supporting Actor – Sterling K. Brown, LeRoy McClain, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen
Comedy Supporting Actress – Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Jane Lynch
Comedy Guest Actor – Jason Alexander, Luke Kirby, Zachary Levi
Comedy Guest Actress – Wanda Sykes
“MODERN LOVE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – John Gallagher, Jr., Laurentiu Possa, Andrew Scott
Comedy Supporting Actress – Jane Alexander, Julia Garner, Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti
Comedy Guest Actor – Andy Garcia, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Dev Patel, John Slattery
Comedy Guest Actress – Sarita Choudhury, Tina Fey, Caitlin McGee
“SELAH AND THE SPADES”
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Lovie Simone
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jharrel Jerome
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Celeste O’Connor
“TALES FROM THE LOOP”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Rebecca Hall
Drama Supporting Actor – Ato Essandoh, Duncan Joiner, Jonathan Pryce
Drama Supporting Actress – Alessandra de Sa Pereira
Drama Guest Actor – Dan Bakendahl
“TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – John Krasinski
Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Kelly, Wendell Pierce
Drama Supporting Actress – Nooni Rapace, Cristina Umana
“TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG”
Limited Series
“TRANSPARENT: MUSICALE FINALE”
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Judith Light
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jay Duplass, Rob Huebel
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Shakina Nayfack
“TROOP ZERO”
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Mckenna Grace
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jim Gaffigan, Charlie Shotwell
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Johanna Colon, Viola Davis, Bella Higginbotham, Allison Janney, Milan Ray
“UNDONE”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Rosa Salazar
Drama Supporting Actor – Siddharth Dhananjay
Drama Supporting Actress – Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie
“UPLOAD”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Robbie Amell
Comedy Actress – Andy Allo
Comedy Supporting Actor – Kevin Bigley
Comedy Supporting Actress – Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson
Comedy Guest Actor – Creed Bratton
Comedy Guest Actress – Elizabeth Bowen, Gigi Gorgeous
“ZERO ZERO ZERO”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Dane DeHaan
Movie/Limited Actress – Andrea Riseborough
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Giuseppe de Domenico, Harold Torres
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Nika Perrone, Claudia Pineda
“CHASING HAPPINESS”
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
“FREE MEEK”
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
“THE GRAND TOUR PRESENTS… SEAMEN”
Reality Host – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May
“THE LAST NARC”
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
“MAKING THE CUT”
Reality Host – Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum
“TED BUNDY: FALLING FOR A KILLER”
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28
Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions