Emmys 2020 exclusive: AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance categories

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance. For this season, the network group has returning hits “Better Call Saul” (Bob Odenkirk), “Brockmire” (Hank Azaria), “Doctor Who” (Jodie Whittaker), “Killing Eve” (Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh) and “Luther” (Idris Elba), plus limited series “Dispatches from Elsewhere” (Jason Segel) as part of their 2020 campaign.
Below, their list of lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the networks on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“BETTER CALL SAUL” (AMC)
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Bob Odenkirk
Drama Supporting Actor – Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando
Drama Supporting Actress – Rhea Seehorn
Drama Guest Actor – Dean Norris
“BROCKMIRE” (IFC)
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Hank Azaria
Comedy Supporting Actress – Amanda Peet
Comedy Guest Actor – Tyrel Jackson Williams
Comedy Guest Actress – Katie Finnernan
“DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE” (AMC)
Limited Series
Limited Actor – Jason Segel
Limited Supporting Actor – Andre Benjamin, Richard E. Grant
Limited Supporting Actress – Sally Field, Eve Lindley
“DOCTOR WHO” (BBC AMERICA)
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Jodie Whittaker
Drama Supporting Actor – Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh
Drama Supporting Actress – Mandip Gill
Drama Guest Actor – Sacha Dhawan
Drama Guest Actress – Jo Martin
“FEAR THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Lennie James
Drama Actress – Alicia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace
Drama Supporting Actor – Austin Amello, Ruben Blades, Garret Dillahunt, Colman Domingo
Drama Supporting Actress – Mo Collins, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Danay Garcia
“KILLING EVE” (BBC AMERICA)
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh
Drama Supporting Actor – Kim Bodnia, Turlough Convery, Danny Sapani
Drama Supporting Actress – Fiona Shaw, Harriet Walter, Gemma Whelan
Drama Guest Actor – Sean Delaney, Steve Pemberton
“LODGE 49” (AMC)
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Brent Jennings, Wyatt Russell
Comedy Actress – Sonya Cassi
Comedy Supporting Actor – Eric Allan Kramer, David Pasquesi
Comedy Supporting Actress – Linda Emond
Comedy Guest Actor – Paul Giamatti
“LUTHER” (BBC AMERICA)
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Idris Elba
Drama Actress – Ruth Wilson
Drama Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku
“NOS4A2” (AMC)
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Zachary Quinto
Drama Actress – Ashleigh Cummings
Drama Supporting Actor – Olafur Darri Olafsson
“PREACHER” (AMC)
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Dominic Cooper
Drama Actress – Ruth Negga
Drama Supporting Actor – Joseph Gilgun
“QUIZ” (AMC)
Limited Series
Limited Actor – Matthew Macfadyen
Limited Actress – Sian Clifford
Limited Supporting Actor – Michael Sheen
Limited Supporting Actress – Helen McCrory
“THE TERROR: INFAMY” (AMC)
Limited Series
Limited Actor – Derek Mio
Limited Actress – Kiki Sukezane
Limited Supporting Actor – George Takei, Shingo Usami
Limited Supporting Actress – Miki Ishikawa, Naoko Mori, Cristina Rodlo
“THIS CLOSE” (SUNDANCE)
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Josh Feldman
Comedy Actress – Shoshannah Stern
“THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Norman Reedus
Drama Actress – Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride
Drama Supporting Actor – Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Drama Supporting Actress – Thora Birch, Samantha Morton
“YEAR OF THE RABBIT” (IFC)
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Matt Berry
Comedy Supporting Actor – Freddie Fox
Comedy Supporting Actress – Keeley Hawes, Susan Wokoma
“BETTER CALL SAUL EMPLOYEE TRAINING: LEGAL ETHICS WITH KIM WEXLER” (AMC)
Drama/Comedy Short Form
“THE BROKEN AND THE BAD” (AMC)
Nonfiction Reality
“FEAR THE WALKING DEAD: THE ALTHEA TAPES” (AMC)
Drama/Comedy Short Form
“HIP HOP: THE SONGS THAT SHOOK AMERICA” (AMC)
Documentary/Nonfiction Series
“NOS4A2: GHOST” (AMC)
Drama/Comedy Short Form
“RIDE WITH NORMAN REEDUS” (AMC)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
“SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET” (BBC AMERICA)
Nonfiction/Documentary Series
Narrator – David Attenborough
“SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET: ON LOCATION” (BBC AMERICA)
Nonfiction Reality
“SHERMAN’S SHOWCASE” (IFC)
Variety Sketch Series
Comedy Actor – Bashir Salahuddin
Comedy Supporting Actor – Diallo Riddle
Comedy Guest Actor – John Legend, Vic Mensa, Marlon Wayans
Comedy Guest Actress – Bresha Webb
“TALKING DEAD” (AMC)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Derivative Interactive Program
“TRUE TERROR WITH GEORGE TAKEI” (AMC)
Nonfiction Reality
