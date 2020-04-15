Emmys 2020 exclusive: AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance categories

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance. For this season, the network group has returning hits “Better Call Saul” (Bob Odenkirk), “Brockmire” (Hank Azaria), “Doctor Who” (Jodie Whittaker), “Killing Eve” (Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh) and “Luther” (Idris Elba), plus limited series “Dispatches from Elsewhere” (Jason Segel) as part of their 2020 campaign.

Below, their list of lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the networks on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“BETTER CALL SAUL” (AMC)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Bob Odenkirk

Drama Supporting Actor – Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando

Drama Supporting Actress – Rhea Seehorn

Drama Guest Actor – Dean Norris

“BROCKMIRE” (IFC)

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Hank Azaria

Comedy Supporting Actress – Amanda Peet

Comedy Guest Actor – Tyrel Jackson Williams

Comedy Guest Actress – Katie Finnernan

“DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE” (AMC)

Limited Series

Limited Actor – Jason Segel

Limited Supporting Actor – Andre Benjamin, Richard E. Grant

Limited Supporting Actress – Sally Field, Eve Lindley

“DOCTOR WHO” (BBC AMERICA)

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Jodie Whittaker

Drama Supporting Actor – Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh

Drama Supporting Actress – Mandip Gill

Drama Guest Actor – Sacha Dhawan

Drama Guest Actress – Jo Martin

“FEAR THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Lennie James

Drama Actress – Alicia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace

Drama Supporting Actor – Austin Amello, Ruben Blades, Garret Dillahunt, Colman Domingo

Drama Supporting Actress – Mo Collins, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Danay Garcia

“KILLING EVE” (BBC AMERICA)

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh

Drama Supporting Actor – Kim Bodnia, Turlough Convery, Danny Sapani

Drama Supporting Actress – Fiona Shaw, Harriet Walter, Gemma Whelan

Drama Guest Actor – Sean Delaney, Steve Pemberton

“LODGE 49” (AMC)

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Brent Jennings, Wyatt Russell

Comedy Actress – Sonya Cassi

Comedy Supporting Actor – Eric Allan Kramer, David Pasquesi

Comedy Supporting Actress – Linda Emond

Comedy Guest Actor – Paul Giamatti

“LUTHER” (BBC AMERICA)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Idris Elba

Drama Actress – Ruth Wilson

Drama Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku

“NOS4A2” (AMC)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Zachary Quinto

Drama Actress – Ashleigh Cummings

Drama Supporting Actor – Olafur Darri Olafsson

“PREACHER” (AMC)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Dominic Cooper

Drama Actress – Ruth Negga

Drama Supporting Actor – Joseph Gilgun

“QUIZ” (AMC)

Limited Series

Limited Actor – Matthew Macfadyen

Limited Actress – Sian Clifford

Limited Supporting Actor – Michael Sheen

Limited Supporting Actress – Helen McCrory

“THE TERROR: INFAMY” (AMC)

Limited Series

Limited Actor – Derek Mio

Limited Actress – Kiki Sukezane

Limited Supporting Actor – George Takei, Shingo Usami

Limited Supporting Actress – Miki Ishikawa, Naoko Mori, Cristina Rodlo

“THIS CLOSE” (SUNDANCE)

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Josh Feldman

Comedy Actress – Shoshannah Stern

“THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Norman Reedus

Drama Actress – Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride

Drama Supporting Actor – Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Drama Supporting Actress – Thora Birch, Samantha Morton

“YEAR OF THE RABBIT” (IFC)

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Matt Berry

Comedy Supporting Actor – Freddie Fox

Comedy Supporting Actress – Keeley Hawes, Susan Wokoma

“BETTER CALL SAUL EMPLOYEE TRAINING: LEGAL ETHICS WITH KIM WEXLER” (AMC)

Drama/Comedy Short Form

“THE BROKEN AND THE BAD” (AMC)

Nonfiction Reality

“FEAR THE WALKING DEAD: THE ALTHEA TAPES” (AMC)

Drama/Comedy Short Form

“HIP HOP: THE SONGS THAT SHOOK AMERICA” (AMC)

Documentary/Nonfiction Series

“NOS4A2: GHOST” (AMC)

Drama/Comedy Short Form

“RIDE WITH NORMAN REEDUS” (AMC)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET” (BBC AMERICA)

Nonfiction/Documentary Series

Narrator – David Attenborough

“SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET: ON LOCATION” (BBC AMERICA)

Nonfiction Reality

“SHERMAN’S SHOWCASE” (IFC)

Variety Sketch Series

Comedy Actor – Bashir Salahuddin

Comedy Supporting Actor – Diallo Riddle

Comedy Guest Actor – John Legend, Vic Mensa, Marlon Wayans

Comedy Guest Actress – Bresha Webb

“TALKING DEAD” (AMC)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Derivative Interactive Program

“TRUE TERROR WITH GEORGE TAKEI” (AMC)

Nonfiction Reality

