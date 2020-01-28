‘AGT: The Champions’: Why was Simon Cowell annoyed by Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer for Silhouettes moment?

“I’m actually annoyed,” began Simon Cowell after Alesha Dixon hit her only Golden Buzzer of the season for Silhouettes on Monday night’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” It turns out he wasn’t bothered about the choice itself though. Instead he finished, “That I couldn’t press the Golden Buzzer for that.” Ha! Both judges were incredibly moved by the shadow dancing routine that told the story of a young girl and the dog that remains by her side.

Silhouettes first appeared on “AGT” in 2011 and was the first shadow dancing group to compete on the series. In their time on season 6 the group performed four times, including a finale performance that garnered them a second place finish. Since then we’ve seen a handful of acts use the same style of storytelling in their auditions, something Howie Mandel acknowledged in telling Silhouettes that he measures each new act against them. Following this “The Champions” performance Howie said that as someone that is “not an emotional guy, [he] welled up with tears.”

But it was Alesha who had the moment of the night when she described how their performance reminded her of her childhood dog and her current dogs and because it was so inspiring she just had to see more. That’s the emotion that lead to her decision to hit her Golden Buzzer for the act and send them straight to the finale.

The group is the fourth Golden Buzzer act of the season, joining Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm and V.Unbeatable who were chosen in the season’s first three episodes.

