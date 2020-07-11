Will ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ scare up even more Emmys for FX? It’s on the ballot 29 times

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. FX’s “American Horror Story: 1984” accounts for a whopping 29 entries across all competitive ballots, including 10 actors for their roles as counselors/workers at the hauntingly tubular Camp Redwood. This ninth season of the popular anthology series welcomed back fan favorites like John Carroll Lynch (as Mr. Jingles) and Emma Roberts (as Brooke Thompson) while also introducing some new blood in the form of Angelica Ross (as Nurse Rita) and Gus Kenworthy (as Chet Clancy).

This installment, which aired last September-November, is also notable for producing the show’s landmark 100th episode, which flash-forwarded a year after the massacre at Camp Redwood. Will “AHS: 1984” continue the franchise’s winning streak at the 2020 Emmys? The first eight cycles took home 16 trophies, including acting wins for Jessica Lange (“Murder House”), James Cromwell (“Asylum”), Kathy Bates (“Coven”) and Lange again (“Coven”).

Here’s a closer look at the Emmy-eligible cast members and creative talents for “American Horror Story: 1984”:

Best Limited Series

Best Supporting Actor (Limited/Movie)

Cody Fern as Xavier Plympton

Deron Horton as Ray Powell

Gus Kenworthy as Chet Clancy

John Carroll Lynch as Mr. Jingles

Matthew Morrison as Trevor Kirchner

Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez

Best Supporting Actress (Limited/Movie)

Leslie Grossman as Margaret Booth

Billie Lourd as Montana Duke

Emma Roberts as Brooke Thompson

Angelica Ross as Nurse Rita

Best Casting (Limited/Movie)

Best Cinematography (Limited/Movie)

Gavin Kelly, “Camp Redwood”

Best Costumes (Period)

“Camp Redwood”

Best Directing (Limited/Movie)

Bradley Buecker, “Camp Redwood”

John J. Gray, “Final Girl”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Camp Redwood”

Best Makeup (Period/Character)

“The Lady In White”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“True Killers”

Best Main Title Design

Best Music Composition (Limited/Movie)

Mac Quayle, “Camp Redwood”

Best Music Supervision

Amanda Krieg Thomas, “Camp Redwood”

Best Picture Editing (Limited/Movie)

Peggy Tachdjian, “Camp Redwood”

Ken Ramos, “Episode 100”

Danielle Wang, “Final Girl”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy)

“Camp Redwood”

Best Sound Editing (Limited/Movie)

“Camp Redwood”

Best Sound Mixing (Limited/Movie)

“Camp Redwood”

Best Writing (Limited/Movie)

Crystal Liu, “Final Girl”

