‘American Horror Story: 1984’ scares up 4 Emmy nominations, including makeup for Margaret’s grotesque ear slicing

Margaret Booth is nominated for an Emmy … sort of.

When the 2020 nominations were announced on July 28, “American Horror Story: 1984” found itself with four bids, including two for makeup. The Emmy ballot goes into detail about all the hard work that went into the show’s makeup, including for the character of Margaret (Leslie Grossman), who memorably slices off her own ear. Alas, the actress herself was snubbed, but at least the makeup teams were recognized for crafting the grotesque scene.

This ninth season of FX’s horror anthology series aired last September-November and told the story of traumatized campers at the hauntingly tubular Camp Redwood. Besides its pair of makeup bids, “AHS: 1984” also earned nominations for sound editing and sound mixing. The winners of these four Emmy categories will be announced at the Creative Arts ceremony in September. (See details on “American Horror Story” Season 10.)

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Best Prosthetic Makeup (Series)

Emmy ballot description: In true camp slasher fashion Prosthetics in this episode included all facets of the craft. Everything from transfer bullet entry wounds to a silicone tree impalement makeup thru the back of the head and out the mouth. We saw the aftermath of Chet’s Punji pit wound in his chest w/ a syringe stab followed by an on queue blood squirt. Hand laid hair. A progressive burn makeup from being shoved into an oven. Xavier’s silicone blisters baldies sheets and a lot of painting. Bertie’s severe beating and stabbing, a few camp counselors dispatched with extreme prejudice. As well as Margaret’s solid decision to cut her own ear off. On top of some more distinct makeups we stabbed, gutted and sliced our way thru this season of “American Horror Story: 1984.”

Best Period/Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Emmy ballot description: In “American Horror Story: 1984,” episode: “Lady In White,” our characters go between time periods and looks of the 1940s, 1970s, early 1980s, and late 1980s. We covered multiple social classes and character makeups with aging, de-aging, full body tattoo covers, likeness makeups, distressing, death and purgatory looks, blood dressing, and more. Large background scenes included a roller rink in 1989 and a 1940s summer camp. Techniques used with our main cast, stunt and background included beauty, corrective, highlight and shadow, facial hair, piercing fillings, out of kit, and references to real life people

Will “American Horror Story: 1984” continue the franchise’s winning streak at the Emmy Awards? The first eight installments took home these 16 trophies:

“American Horror Story: Murder House” (2012)

Best Supporting Actress for Jessica Lange

Best Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Asylum” (2013)

Best Supporting Actor for James Cromwell

Best Sound Editing

“American Horror Story: Coven” (2014)

Best Actress for Jessica Lange

Best Supporting Actress for Kathy Bates

Best Costumes

Best Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (2015)

Best Costumes

Best Hairstyling

Best Non-Prosthetic Makeup

Best Prosthetic Makeup

Best Supporting Visual Effects

“American Horror Story: Hotel” (2016)

Best Contemporary Costumes

Best Non-Prosthetic Makeup

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” (2017)

Best Prosthetic Makeup

“American Horror Story: Cult” (2018)

No wins

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (2019)

No wins

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions