We love these fan theories for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10’s mystery theme: Mermaids? Sirens? Ghost Ship?

When “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy posted the above Season 10 image on his Instagram account last week, it sent the “AHS” fandom into a frenzy. “Things are beginning to wash up on shore,” he wrote cryptically. Oh, come on Ryan, we need more than that!

The image depicts two dirty hands grasping onto twigs in the foreground, with the ocean and a cloudy sky in the background. Fans immediately took to social media to give their theories about what it could all mean. Will “AHS” Season 10 be about mermaids, those well-known figures with human torsos and fish tails? What about sirens, fanciful creatures of Greek mythology who call out to sailors with their angelic voices? Another idea is that the hands belong to a survivor of a ghost ship, which perished at sea generations ago. Give us YOUR best theories down in the comments section.

Former “American Horror Story” themes have touched on ghosts, an asylum, a coven of witches, a freak show, vampires, Roanoke, a deadly cult, an apocalypse and a haunted camp. So adding mermaids, sirens and/or ghost ships seem to be right up “AHS’s” alley.

The highly anticipated 10th season of “American Horror Story” doesn’t debut on FX until the fall, but we already know 10 of its cast members. Among them are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the only two people to appear in almost every season of “American Horror Story,” starting with the first. Last year’s “1984” was the only season in which they didn’t appear, with Season 10 marking their triumphant returns.

Macaulay Culkin is the only new cast member announced (so far) for “American Horror Story” Season 10. He is most famous for playing the central role of Kevin McCallister in the “Home Alone” film series. Fans have yet to see Culkin star in a horror project, so this should be a fun departure for the well-known actor.

