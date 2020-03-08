A split vote: 26% of ‘American Idol’ fans want a new Alejandro while 26% also want a focus on yet-untapped talent [POLL RESULTS]

On the first two episodes of the 18th season of “American Idol” it seemed that judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were hellbent to find a fully formed artist with musicianship, a great voice and a sack full of fresh original songs.

In other words, they are looking for the next Alejandro Aranda, the then-24-year-old dishwasher from Pomona, Calif., who was the runner-up last year. His artistry and unique sound overshadowed that of the winner of Season 17, bayou boy Laine Hardy, 18, who followed the usual protocol of covering well-known tunes done by big-name talents.

On last year’s finale, Katy basically declared that Alejandro proved that “American Idol” could be more than a “karaoke show.” This season so far, there is still plenty of raw talent to mold. But the judges seem to be most happy when someone like Louis Knight stands on the now-mandated “American Idol” logo oval before them as they pass judgment. The 19-year-old London native who now lives in Philadelphia sang an original song on the piano that was inspired by the suicide death of a dear friend. Lionel proclaimed that the pizza-delivery boy “might be the biggest star we ever had on ‘American Idol.’ “

Then there was Jonny West, the 23-year-old beau of returning hopeful Margie Mays, who was cut early last season during the showcase round in Hawaii. She did just OK, but once again the judges were mad for pianist Jonny when he played and sang an original song that had a catchy fast-paced rap break in the middle. Luke declared his performance “puts you close to the Alejandro lane in my opinion.” Watch Jonny’s audition above.

The other auditioner that gave off Alejandro vibes was Julia Gargano, who hails from Staten Island, New York. The 21-year-old college student who is studying music industry composition considered trying out for “Idol” after she saw Season 16’s Catie Turner perform and original song along with Alejandro when he did seven of his own tunes on the show. Katy told her that she was Top 5 material while Luke declared her “a star.”

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

When we asked in a poll whether the show should persist to seek the next Alejandro, 26% said that what they like about the ABC version is that they feature more fully formed performers. But the same percent think that the judges should focus more on molding fresh if raw talent into star material.

Meanwhile, 23% like a mix of amateurs and artists who have more experience performing while featuring their self-penned songs. As for Alejandro fans, 25% say he is one of a kind and the judges will have a hard time finding another like him. We will just have to keep on watching the show each Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see who ends up as the finalists.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions