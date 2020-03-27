‘American Idol’: Here’s how coronavirus is altering the 2020 schedule

ABC has announced the altered schedule for the current 2020 season of “American Idol,” in response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that’s crippling the entertainment industry. The Hawaii-set “final showcase” episodes will now air Sunday, March 29 and Sunday, April 5 — that’s right, no more Monday episodes from here on out. The following two Sundays (April 12 and April 19) will feature brand new “American Idol: This is Me” episodes which delve deeper into the lives of the Top 20 finalists, with unseen footage and performance highlights.

Regarding the all-important “American Idol” live shows for Season 18, ABC is still “monitoring the situation and exploring multiple options within statewide guidelines.” As soon as a production plan is in place the network will share the details. Obviously the safety and health of the contestants, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest are of utmost importance in these trying times.

The pre-recorded Aulani episodes in Hawaii are when the Top 40 singers perform in front of an audience for the first time. Expect many fan favorites to advance to the next round, while others will be dramatically cut. In fact, the number will decrease from 40 to 20 over these two weeks. Let us know who YOU are rooting for down in the comments section.

As a reminder, the most recent winners for ABC’s “American Idol” reboot were Maddie Poppe (Season 16) and Laine Hardy (Season 17). The runners-up were Caleb Lee Hutchinson (Season 16) and Alejandro Aranda (Season 17). ABC revived “American Idol” in 2018 after original network Fox canceled the one-time ratings juggernaut in 2016.

Here’s a closer look at the updated “American Idol” 2020 schedule:

Sunday, March 29 — Hawaii Showcase, Part 1

Sunday, April 5 — Hawaii Showcase, Part 2

Sunday, April 12 — This is Me, Part 1

Sunday, April 19 — This is Me, Part 2

Unscheduled — Live Shows

