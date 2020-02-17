‘American Idol’ deaths: The full list of aspiring singers we have lost

Let us remember the “American Idol” singers who died too soon as the iconic reality talent competition returns for its 18th season. Among them are fan favorites such as Season 7’s Michael John, who left us in 2014 after suffering from heart disease, and Season 2’s Rickey Smith, who passed away in 2016 after a drunk driver going the wrong way crashed into his car.

Others were memorable oddballs who often made the wrong kind of impression, like Alexis Cohen aka “Glitter Girl,” who auditioned for both Season 7 and 8 without success.

The most recent loss? That would be Haley Smith, who died in 2019 during the Labor Day holiday after being involved in a motorcycle accident. All seven of these hopefuls contributed in some way to making “American Idol” what it is today.

Let’s take some time pause to remember those “Idol” hopefuls who have left us. And keep them in your thoughts when the ABC show comes back with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie once again judge wanna-be contestants hailin from Savannah, Georgia, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Sunriver, Oregon. Bobby Bones is also back as in-house mentor.

Let’s see if a returnee like Season 17’s winner Laine Hardy makes the cut or whether there is another unique artist like second-place finisher Alejandro Aranda is out there waiting to be found. Click through our photo gallery above for a closer look at all of the “American Idol” deaths.

