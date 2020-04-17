51% of ‘American Idol’ voters think fan fave Eliza Catastrophe (‘Sardines’) was the right ‘kind of weird’ [POLL RESULTS]

The first part of “American Idol’s” special episode “This Is Me” not only delved deeper into the backgrounds of 10 of the singers in the Top 21. The two-hour show last Sunday also spotlighted some colorful fan favorites ranging from Gilberto Rivera, a New York City subway serenader who had a rather shiny-glittery fashion sense, to Alabama garbage man Douglas Kiker, who flashed a new set of teeth during his at-home update.

In a recent poll, we asked which of these seven unchosen hopefuls who still managed to win over viewers was your fave of the fan favorites? While judge Katy Perry thought Spokane, Washington, native Eliza Catastrophe was “wrong kind of weird” for the show, a rousing 51% disagreed. Perhaps it was the way the disarming Eliza engaged host Ryan Seacrest in a pun-off. Or perhaps it was how the catchy chorus of her original song, “Sardines,” got stuck in judge Luke Bryan‘s head. Watch the video of her segment above.

In second place with 23% of the vote was Douglas, whose update also featured his 2-year-old daughter. He made it to Hollywood before he got cut. It was good news to hear that he has been getting singing gigs, including doing a remote performance for a birthday party later that day. The handsome dental work was also a plus.

Next on the list is Gilberto, whose rousing if sweaty rendition of “Proud Mary” at least got him a gold ticket to Hollywood. He earned a backing of 12%. Next was Hawaiian surfer dude Lou Dawg with 8% support. The fact that he thought Luke was Justin Timberlake and that the legendary Lionel Richie was part of the TV game show “Wheel of Fortune” made for some humorous moments.

Alas, North Carolina social media influencer and model Isaiah Grass took on Ah-a’s “Take on Me” and left Lionel unmoved as the judge noted that there is a difference between show-stopping and showboating. No ticket for him.

Tied with just 1% each was dirt biker Zack Dobbins of West Virginia and Hunter Gibson aka The Comeback did a semi-screechy version of “Swing Swing” by the All-American Rejects. At least Zack did get a gold ticket for his efforts. He disclosed in an update that he did get some free merchandise from those who saw him perform his original song, “Misuse,” during his audition.

Tune in to ABC this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT to watch the second part of “This Is Us” and learn which female country singer — Lauren Mascitti or Grace Leer — got voted into the Top 20.

