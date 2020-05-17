‘American Idol’ finale recap: Who won Season 18? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “American Idol” finale airs live on May 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p..m. CT. At the top of the show, Ryan Seacrest will reveal which two of the Top 7 — Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West — didn’t make the cut. Each of the Top 5 will then perform two songs in the hopes of winning season 18. They will start off the two-hour telecast with an original song. Later, each of them will reprise one of their songs from a previous episode; this will be the winner’s single.

Unlike the previous two “American Idol” finales, this one is not being broadcast live nationwide. That’s due to the drastic change in production because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the contestants are performing from home; each was sent the same camera and lighting equipment to ensure fairness. The three judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — are also housebound.

Voting begins at the start of the broadcast on Sunday and viewers can cast votes for their favorites by three different methods: via the app, online or by text. Be sure to click on the link below for all of the voting details. “American Idol” viewers in the western half of the country can vote by following along with the performances on the official YouTube channel. They will be posted there as soon as they are done on the East Coast feed.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “American Idol” season 18 night 16 in our updating live blog.

Refresh this page for our live updates

8:00 p.m. — The Top 7 are coming together to prep for what could be a life changing moment. In the end someone will take the illustrious title, but not before Seacrest gets to some epic surprises! For the first time ever, the “American Idol” will be crowned in their own home.

8:05 p.m. — After the nationwide vote, the artists advancing to the finale are Dillon James, Jonny West, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin and Just Sam! Louis Knight and Julia Gargano have been eliminated. Viewers can now begin voting for their favorite to win the title.

8:10 p.m. — Dillon James is up first singing “Change the World” by Eric Clapton. He seems to have more country twang than ever, but gives it a fun little breakdown in the middle. I like his arrangement and Dillon definitely made this his own. I sort of expect more from people vocally in the finale, but Katy says it’s one of his best of the season. Luke said it felt natural and Lionel says his vocals were absolutely stellar.

8:15 p.m. — Francisco is the second artist to sing and he’s giving us a rendition of “Adore You” by Harry Styles. Of all the contestants, Francisco seems like the one ready to explode on pop radio. This is a fun performance and he proves he has what it takes to sing current hits. The only disappointment I have continues to be my need for someone to floor me vocally and it’s just not happening. Luke loves Francisco’s confidence, Lionel compliments his stage presence and Katy can’t wait to see him perform for a large crowd.

