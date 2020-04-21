‘American Idol’: Swoon over Francisco Martin’s unseen performance of his original song ‘Lover’ [WATCH VIDEO]

When we first met 19-year-old Francisco Martin from San Francisco during his “American Idol” audition in Sunriver, Oregon, he could barely speak to the judges let alone sing. Both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan walked over to help the handsome lad calm his jitters. But once he settled down and strummed his rendition of “Alaska” by Maggie Rogers, it was clear that this guy was the real deal. Luke wrote down “winner” on a piece of paper while Katy Perry asked him, “Would you faint if I told you you were top 10.” Luke corrected her assessment: “I think you’re top five.”

Rogers, meanwhile, posted her reaction to Francisco’s version of her song on Twitter:

I CANT HANDLE THIS https://t.co/q72xqQ8xDP — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) February 14, 2020

On this week’s episode, “This Is Me” Part 2, Francisco got plenty of air time, including two previously unseen performances as well as witnessing his struggle to memorize the lyrics to “Breakeven” by The Script, his duet with Louis Knight during the Hollywood rounds. His first never-aired song was from his audition — a rousing heartfelt version of “Use Somebody” by the Kings of Leon. Luke was even inspired to sing along with him.

But what was truly special was when this pre-law college student at San Mateo who is proud of his Filipino heritage played one of his own self-penned tunes, the passion-filled “Lover,”during his solo round in Hollywood. And, yes, we also got to relive his showcase performance of “Falling” by Harry Styles. It was good enough to elicit a fair amount of female screams. No wonder Luke has already dubbed Francisco the frontrunner when he spoke to People magazine.

But as Francisco’s mom Fatima says of her humble heartthrob son, “He doesn’t believe he’s good.” Her advice to him? “This is your passion. Go for it!”

We will soon see if Francisco’s tranjectory throughout the competition now that each Top 20 contestant’s performances will be done remotely and without response from a live audience due to the coronavirus epidemic. But something tells me that this hopeful will thrive in an intimate environment. Watch his version of “Lover” above and share your thoughts about his chances to take it all in the comments.

