Spoiler alert: Did America pick the right female country singer to enter ‘American Idol’s’ Top 20? [POLL]

On Sunday night, “American Idol” aired “This is Us” Part 2 special that showcased fan favorites like 16-year-old Broadway-style belter Claire Jolie Goodwin, Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Kyle Tanguay and Courtney Timmons, who was plucked off the street by host Ryan Seacrest and was given an unofficial audition. As a result, her rendition of Andra Day‘s “Rise Up” racked up 68 million views online.

But the focus was mainly on sharing both seen and unseen performances of such Top 20 artists as Francisco Martin, Kimmy Gabriela, Faith Becnel, Dillon James, Aliana Jester, Louis Knight, Jovin Webb, DeWayne Crocker Jr. and Cyniah Elise.

However, most “American Idol” viewers were probably on pins and needles over which of the two female country artists — Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti — who were vying to be the last finalist won the most fan votes to compete in the Top 20.

This talented twosome has quite a bit in common. Both Nashville residents are 28 and have dreamed of being singers ever since they were toddlers. Lauren impressed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with her original songs and traditional country roots. She sang “Two More Bottles of Wine” by Emmylou Harris for her Hawaii showcase song.

Grace took a more soulful countrified route when enjoying the Aloha State and showed off her vocal prowess with her take on “(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Women.” Both ladies were shown virtually in their homes as Ryan revealed that Grace earned the most votes. Lauren gave Grace a long-distance hug and Grace vowed to do country proud as the Top 20 go onto compete on a special episode on April 26.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Season 18 power rankings: The 12 female artists ranked from best to worst

Because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the finalists, Ryan, the judges and mentor Bobby Bones will be in 25 remote locations in North America including Canada. The Top 10 will perform on May 3 in the first of three lives shows while the winner of Season 18 will be revealed on the May 17 finale.

Do you think America made the right choice by sending Grace through to the Top 20? Or should Lauren have been the one to claim the last spot? Or do you think the Top 20 should have been expanded to 21 so that both of these artists could have had a chance at the prize? Take our poll below and share your thoughts below in the comments section.