‘American Idol’ final: How to vote for the season 18 winner on May 17

Voting for the winner of “American Idol” kicks off at the start of ABC’s broadcast on Sunday as soon as Ryan Seacrest reveal which of the Top 7 made the cut. As voting will only continue until the last of the Top 5 has performed their second song through the two-hour live finale, it is important you know the three ways to have your say: by app, online or via text. Keep reading as we have all the details you will need to vote for the season 18 winner of “American Idol.”

Although the show will not air live nationwide, ABC has made special arrangements for fans in the western half of the country to still take part. The network will be posting each of the performances by the Top 5 on the “American Idol” YouTube channel as soon as they go out on the East Coast feed.

ABC lets you vote up to 10 times per method for each of the remaining five artists. This cap means you can cast up to 30 votes for each contestant that you want to see named as the season 18 winner of “American Idol.” And you can reallocate your votes throughout the evening as these fab five perform new songs and reprises of tunes from earlier in the season. All you have to do is click “save” each time that you change your choices.

To vote via the app — which you can download on either the Apple App Store or at Google Play — or online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; you have to be at least 16 years of age and a resident of the USA, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.

To vote via text, send the corresponding contestant number to “21523.”

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

Who do you want to see go all the way and? If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to vote for the winner of season 18 in our poll below.

