‘American Idol’ Top 11: How to vote on May 3 for your favorite artist of Season 18

“American Idol” voting for the Top 8 begins towards the end of the live show on Sunday, May 3. As you will only have until earlyy Monday morning (6 am PT/9 am ET) to weigh in with your choice for the season 18 winner, you need to be ready. There are three ways to make your voice heard: online, by app or via text. You can vote up to 10 times per method for each artist. This means you can cast up to 30 votes for each and every contestant that you want to see make it into the Top 8.
To vote via the app — which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play — or online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; you have to be at least 16 years of age and resident in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. Remember, you can reallocate your votes throughout the show or afterwards based on the performances and comments by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie; just be sure to hit save each time that you do so.
To vote via text, you must send the corresponding contestant number to “21523.”
Jovin Webb: text “2” to 21523
Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523
Makayla Phillips: text “6” to 21523
Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523
Sophia James: text “13” to 21523
Dillon James: text “15” to 21523
Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523
Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523
Grace Leer: text “18” to 21523
Just Sam: text “19” to 21523
Jonny West: text “20” to 21523
Which of the Top 11 artists — Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Louis Knight, Grace Leer, Francisco Martin, Makayla Phillips, Sophia James Wackerman, Jovin Webb or Jonny West — do you want to see go all the way? If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to vote for the winner of season 18 in our poll below.
And be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC.