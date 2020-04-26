‘American Idol’: How to vote for your favorite Top 20 artist of Season 18

Show support for your favorite artist in the Top 20 of “American Idol” by casting a vote for them during the first live show of season 18 on Sunday, April 26. We have dug some digging and discovered the various methods by which you can make your voice heard. Scroll down for all the voting details.

As he did for 15 season on FOX, Ryan Seacrest is hosting this revival on ABC. The three returning judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — decided on the finalists. Which of these 20 artists — — do you want to see go all the way and be the American Idol” season 18 winner? (If you haven’t yet, be sure to vote in our poll and then make your predictions at the bottom of this post.)

You can cast up to 10 votes per artist in each of three ways: online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; in the official app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play; and via text. You must be at least 16 years of age and in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote online or in the app. This means that if you are very determined, you could vote up to 30 times in total for your favorite finalist.

Voting opens when the show starts on the east coast at 8 p.m. (that is 5 p.m. on the west coast) and closes on Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. If you want to vote by text, here are the numbers that you need to know.

Kimmy Gabriela: text “1” to 21523

Jovin Webb: text “2” to 21523

Franklin Boone: text “3” to 21523

Olivia Ximines: text “4” to 21523

Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523

Makayla Phillips: text “6” to 21523

Aliana Jester: text “7” to 21523

Faith Becnel: text “8” to 21523

Nick Merico: text “9” to 21523

Lauren Spencer-Smith: text “10” to 21523

Cyniah Elise: text “11” to 21523

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Sophia James: text “13” to 21523

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: text “14” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523

Grace Leer: text “18” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

