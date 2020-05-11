‘American Idol’ Top 7: How to vote on May 10 for your favorite artist of Season 18

“American Idol” voting for the final three opens at the end of the live show on Sunday, May 10. With the voting window closing just hours later on Monday morning (6 am PT/9 am ET), you need to be ready. But don’t worry. We’ve got all the details of how you can have your say in choosing the season 18 winner of “American Idol.”

There are three ways to cast your ballot: via the app, online and by text. You can reallocate your votes throughout the show or afterwards based on the performances and comments by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie; just be sure to hit save each time that you do so.

Remember, you get 10 votes per method for each contestant. This translates into 30 votes for each of the Top 7 that you want to see in the “American Idol” finale on Sunday, May 17. To vote via the app — which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play — or online at AmericanIdol.com/vote; you must be 16 years of age or over and a resident of the USA, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.

To vote via text, send the corresponding contestant number to “21523.”

Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

Which of the Top 11 artists — Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Louis Knight, Grace Leer, Francisco Martin, Makayla Phillips, Sophia James Wackerman, Jovin Webb or Jonny West — do you want to see go all the way? If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to vote for the winner of season 18 in our poll below.

