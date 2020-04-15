‘American Idol’ to reveal fates of Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer in April 19 ‘This Is Me’ episode

Sorry, Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer, but “American Idol” only has room for one of you in Season 18. Last week viewers were tasked with voting one of these aspiring country singers into the Top 20, and we’ll all find out who received the most votes when the second “This Is Me” episode airs Sunday, April 19 on ABC. Think of it as the first official vote results episode of the 2020 cycle. This will also serve as the last episode of “American Idol” before the live shows, which have been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides their love of country music, Lauren (a registered nurse) and Grace (who works in technology sales) have something else in common: they’re both 28 years old and currently living in Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren impressed the judges in Hawaii with her cover of “Two More Bottles of Wine” by Emmylou Harris, while Grace, who got her start on “American Juniors” 17 years ago, took on “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan couldn’t agree on who to advance to the Top 20 and who to send home, so they made the shocking decision to let America decide. Fans then had less than 48 hours to cast their votes via text message, the official website or the “American Idol” app. Who do YOU think the viewers chose? Give us your predictions down in the comments section.

In his “American Idol” power rankings of the Season 18 girls, Gold Derby writer Denton Davidson ranked Lauren in fourth place, saying she will “win over the hearts of viewers with her down home, country vocals. She’s one of the few artists this season who has proven she can’t just sing, but she can write a good song as well.” To compare, Davidson ranked Grace down in 12th place, explaining, “The only reason she ranks last on this list is because I’m assuming she will lose her spot in the Top 20 to Lauren Mascitti. If she takes Lauren down, expect her to fly up the list as the country artist fans will flock to.”

Whoever wins the audience vote will join these 10 girls: Faith Becnel, Just Sam, Julia Gargano, Aliana Jester, Sophia James, Kimmy Gabriela, Cyniah Elise, Makayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Olivia Ximines. The nine guys who advanced are: Nick Merico, Dewayne Crocker Jr., Louis Knight, Francisco Martin, Jovin Webb, Jonny West, Dillon James, Franklin Boone and Arthur Gunn.

