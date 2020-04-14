Get knocked out by this unseen performance by Lauren Spencer-Smith (‘American Idol’) of Lady Gaga’s ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ [VIDEO]

She is only 16. She hails from Vancouver, Canada. She self-taught herself how to sing. And some “American Idol” watchers think this powerhouse performer could become the next Kelly Clarkson.

If you didn’t already know that Lauren Spencer-Smith was a real threat to go all the way on Season 18 of the reality TV talent show, perhaps her unseen performance from her audition in Oregon last November might convince you. It was finally shown last night on ABC as part of the “This is Me” special, which dug down deeper into the lives of 10 of the Top 21 and it featured a song that already brought her social media fame.

As most of us learned on the “Idol” special last night when the show did a snowy Home Check 2020 this month with Lauren and her family, she became an online sensation in March 2019 when she was filmed singing Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” from “A Star is Born” while in the car with her father. The video went on to get 19 million-plus views on Facebook alone. Her sudden popularity caught the ear of Steve Harvey and he put her on his talk show. Below is the original video:

We also got to see Lauren singing into a toy microphone as a toddler and performing judge Katy Perry‘s “Firework” during a school talent competition. Mom Kerry says her daughter just really likes being on a stage. As Lauren herself admits, “I’ve been singing since I could talk, like ABCs in the car, just constantly singing all the time.” She even outdid herself during her performance in Hawaii where she flaunted her Ariana Grande-style fake ponytail while belting out the song “Respect.”

To date, the youngest winner ever of “American Idol” is Season 6’s Jordin Sparks at age 17. Lauren’s birthday is September 28. Do you think this immensely talented young lady might just set a new record? She would be the first Canadian citizen to win as well.

Let’s give judge Lionel Richie the last word via Twitter.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T is what she's getting @iamlaurenmusic — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 6, 2020

