She’s baaack! ‘American Idol’ sensation Margie Mays returns to audition for the judges … with a twist [WATCH]

Last season “American Idol” viewers fell in love with Margie Mays, aka the girl who chirped like a bird and burped when she was nervous. Unfortunately, Margie was eliminated in the Hawaii round when judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie failed to see a “balance” between her voice and her personality. At the time 78% of “American Idol” fans wanted Margie to audition again in ABC’s third season, and now their wish has come true … with a twist.

This now 26-year-old music teacher from Wilmington, DE returned to “American Idol” during Sunday’s second episode for another shot at joining the reality TV show’s winner list. This time around, however, she didn’t audition alone. Her boyfriend Jonny West, a piano teacher who acted as Margie’s “purse holder” last year, also auditioned in front of the judges. He’s 23 years old from Murrieta, CA.

Margie was up first and she took on Adele‘s “I Found a Boy.” While the judges agreed she didn’t hit a bad note, they just didn’t feel anything uniquely special with her voice or performance. “You have become a much better singer, and that’s really hard to do,” noted Luke. While he and Lionel voted “yes” to send her through to Hollywood, Katy wasn’t as impressed and she voted “no.” Luckily for Margie, contestants only need two “yes” votes to advance to the next round, so we’ll be seeing her again soon enough.

Jonny’s audition was the exact opposite, as they couldn’t take their eyes off of him during his performance of his original song, which included a rap interlude. Lin-Manuel Miranda, were you watching? Katy raved, “I get why she’s so obsessed. You are a silent but deadly killer. When you sing, it’s so pro. You know how to sing into the mic. You know how enunciate.” All three judges unanimously gave him “yes” votes, then let him know he’d likely make it further in the competition than his girlfriend.

Several contestants have found great luck by auditioning again after previously being eliminated. Former winners Candice Glover (Season 12), Caleb Johnson (Season 13) and Laine Hardy (Season 17) were all cut in prior seasons before ultimately finding success on the “Idol” stage. Might Margie soon be joining them?

