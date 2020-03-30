‘American Idol’ won’t be able to film in a studio … but plans going forward are up in the air

The producers of ABC’s “American Idol” have given up hope that the popular singing contest would be able to produce the show in a studio, given that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic doesn’t allow for large gatherings in many states. But don’t worry, “American Idol” has not been canceled.

As we previously reported, the network will air on Sunday, April 5 the final pre-taped episode that was filmed in Hawaii when the last 10 performers to make the Top-20 will be announced. “Idol” was scheduled to broadcast the usual live shows starting on April 6, but that is no longer the case. The following Sundays, April 12 and 19, will feature brand new “American Idol: This is Me” episodes that will focus on the lives of the finalists featuring unseen footage and performance highlights.

SEE Here’s why ‘The Masked Singer’ will carry on despite coronavirus pandemic

As for the all-important “American Idol” live shows for Season 18, ABC is still “monitoring the situation and exploring multiple options within statewide guidelines.” Gossip website TMZ suggested that there was a possibility that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be in their homes and the viewers would decide who would go on and who would be cut. But the network has yet to confirm any such measures and has said previously, “We will share a production plan as soon as it’s in place.”

SEE Katy Perry: From ‘I Kissed a Girl’ to ‘Roar,’ what are the best songs ever from the ‘American Idol’ judge? [PHOTO GALLERY]

On March 29, eight contestants — Nick Merico, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Louis Knight, Francisco Martin, Jovin Webb, Faith Becnel, Just Sam and Jonny West made it through the “Final Judgment.” Not making it through: Makayla Brownlee, Camryn Leigh-Smith, Jordan Jones, Devon Alexander, Geena and Amber Fiedler. Meanwhile, the fate of fan favorite Dillon James was left hanging as a cliff-hanger to be decided next Sunday along with the rest of the Top-20.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions