‘American Idol’ Season 18 power rankings: The 5 female artists ranked from best to worst

For the first time ever, the Top 11 contestants on “American Idol” performed from the comfort of their own homes amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the artists was sent state-of-the-art equipment that allowed them to sing for America’s vote on Sunday, May 3. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan continued to critique the performances from their own homes while Ryan Seacrest hosted.

On Sunday, May 10 the field of 11 will be cut down to the Top 7 and they will compete for America’s votes by singing a tune from the Disney songbook. But who has the best shot at moving forward? Check out our official Power Rankings of the five women who remain in the field. These rankings are based on their most recent performances and overall progress in the competition. Who has momentum after Sunday’s performances? And who may be in danger of elimination? Below are our rankings based on who is most likely to advance.

1. Just Sam

(Top 20 Performance: “I Believe”; Top 11 Performance: “Grandma’s Hands”)

Just Sam holds the top spot this week because she’s been the heart and soul of this season and she continues to deliver emotional performance that captivate the audience. My only concern for Sam is that she might be getting a little too sappy and it would be wise of her to shake things up with a more fun song this week.

2. Julia Gargano

(Top 20 Performance: “Human”; Top 11 Performance: “New York State of Mind”)

Julia’s stock got a major spike following her Top 20 performance and she continued to build on that with a killer performance of “New York State of Mind.” She’s the most marketable singer/songwriter in this group, but when will we get to hear an original song?

3. Grace Leer

(Top 20 Performance: “Cry”; Top 11 Performance: “Over the Rainbow”)

I didn’t predict Grace to make the Top 11 so I will not make the mistake of underestimating the country fan base again. The only problem is that she didn’t sing a country song and the judges have been urging her to lean into what makes her stand out. That could cost her.

4. Sophia James

(Top 20 Performance: “Burning”; Top 11 Performance: “In My Room”)

Sophia has a likable personality and that may work in her favor with the upcoming Disney theme. Her biggest obstacle is that this competition is so stacked with singer/songwriters and she seems to be lagging behind according to social media.

5. Makayla Phillips

(Top 20 Performance: “Greedy”; Top 11 Performance: “The House That Built Me”)

Frankly I was shocked that Makayla wasn’t voted into the Top 11 and had to be saved by the judges. Naturally, that puts her in last place but don’t underestimate her. She has the largest social media following in this group and the Disney theme should favor her big voice. But will she get the chance to compete after fumbling her recent song choices?