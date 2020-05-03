‘American Idol’ Season 18 power rankings: The 9 male artists ranked from best to worst

For the first time ever, the Top 20 contestants on “American Idol” performed from the comfort of their own homes amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the artists was sent state-of-the-art equipment that allowed them to sing for America’s vote on Sunday, April 26. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan continued to critique the performances from their own homes while Ryan Seacrest hosted.

On Sunday, May 3 the field of 20 will be cut in half and the Top 10 will sing live. But who has the best shot at moving forward? Check out our official Power Rankings of the nine men who remain in the field. These rankings are based on their most recent performances and overall progress in the competition. Who has momentum after Sunday’s performances? And who may be in danger of elimination? Below are our rankings based on who is most likely to advance.

1. Arthur Gunn

(Top 20 Performance: “Lovin’ Machine”)

Arthur may just be unstoppable this season after his Top 20 performance garnered double the YouTube views as his nearest competitor and more than 3x more than most of the others. There’s just something special about this guy! Sure the judges made comments about his need to look into the camera more, but does it matter at this point? Probably not.

2. Francisco Martin

(Top 20 Performance: “Teenage Dream”)

The most improved award definitely goes to Francisco after he made a gutsy choice to cover one of Katy’s biggest hits and absolutely nailed it. He’s coming out of his shell week by week and progressing just in time. Luke called his performance “magic.”

3. Jonny West

(Top 20 Performance: “What a Wonderful World”)

Jonny closed out the show with a beautifully sentimental performance and, quite frankly, the song choice was genius. Katy called it one of her top two performances of the night and I’m sure America ate it up. He will sail through to the next round.

4. Dillon James

(Top 20 Performance: “Let it Be Me”)

Dillon’s performance was a revelation and probably packed the biggest punch in terms of star power. He looked like he was an established artist just giving another knockout performance. Lionel called it “world class” and if Dillon continues at this pace he could be a dark horse to win it.

5. Louis Knight

(Top 20 Performances: “If the World Was Ending”)

Louis has been one of the most talked about contestants of the season and is known as the “heartthrob” this year, but this performance was a bit underwhelming. I think he will skate by based on the affinity from viewers he’s built over the last couple months, but he may actually be vulnerable to elimination.

6. Franklin Boone

(Top 20 Performance: “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”)

Franklin has one of the coolest voices in the competition and the judges seem to love him. Luke and Lionel gave him a standing ovation for this performance and Katy was actually brought to tears. I’m just not sure he’s related to audience at home as much as he has to the judges, so it remains to be seen.

7. Jovin Webb

(Top 20 Performance: “With a Little Help From My Friends”)

Jovin is one of the most electric performers this season and he moderately delivered with this performance. I think of all the men, Jovin suffered most from not having a live audience. I would love for him to advance, but I’m doubtful he will.

8. Nick Merico

(Top 20 Performance: “Hey There Delilah”)

Nick gave a pretty solid performance this round and the acoustic setting at home seemed to suit him well. He’s a good looking guy, but suffers from an identity crisis after he was presented as cocky in the auditions and has basically been apologizing ever since. I don’t know if anyone really knows his real personality at this point.

9. DeWayne Crocker, Jr.

(Top 20 Performance: “I Got You (I Feel Good)”

DeWayne is without question one of the best technical singers in this competition but he completely botched this song choice. He chose a funk classic and there was no funk in those vocals and the judges commented that they needed to hear more grit. It didn’t work at all without a live audience and I’m nearly certain DeWayne will be eliminated.

